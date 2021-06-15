Baseball Reference Adds Negro League Stats





Therefore, Lester said, rate stats like at bats per home run or strikeouts per nine innings are better ways to showcase the talent of players like Gibson and Paige. Gibson was a power-hitting catcher whose Hall of Fame plaque says he hit nearly 800 home runs in league and independent baseball, but as of Tuesday, only 165 were good for Baseball Reference. Other obstacles with Negro league statistics: Players often participated in out-of-competition matches, such as demonstrations played against players from the US and national leagues, and there are gaps in documentation. While Lester estimates that researchers have statistics on at least 90 percent of Negro league games from the 1920s and 1940s, they have about 60 to 75 percent of games in the 1930s, with gaps caused by the Great Depression. A frustrating example for Lester is the belief, supported by at least three newspaper reports, that Gibson has achieved the rare feat of hitting four home runs in a game. The game is believed to have been played in Zanesville, Ohio in 1938, but Lester has failed to find a full box score so that this and the entire game can be officially counted. Game-by-game data from the Negro leagues is not currently available on Baseball Reference, but Forman said he hoped to expand the range of sites as more research is unearthed, including by other organizations such as Retro sheet, a website that has documented the box scores of nearly all games in U.S. and national league history. We hope our publication of these initial stats will spark more research, and as the research continues, the accuracy and completeness of what we present on the site will increase, said Forman, warning that player totals could change, such as Gibson’s 1943 batting average. , which, barring major new findings, will eventually destroy the Hugh Duffys mark of .440 in 1894 as the official Major League record. When MLB made its Negro League announcement over the winter, Gibson’s great-grandson, Sean, said there were many unanswered questions about how recognition would come about. He said being included in Baseball Reference in this way is an example of how the change matters. He imagined how excited one of the few surviving Negro league players, former outfielder Ron Teasley, 94, would feel to see his page listed online among the major leaguers. Gibson also questioned whether the change might bolster the Hall of Fame case for players like Rap Dixon, a star outfielder in the 1920s and 1930s.

