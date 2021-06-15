Valley cricket matches specially adapted to relieve stress amid COVID-19, Sports News





As covid has wreaked havoc in everyone’s minds, it has affected more people with special disabilities. And to overcome the mental pressure, a group of specially skilled people in Kashmir has come out to relieve their tensions by holding cricket matches in the valley. These specially skilled people have formed a group where they motivate people with special skills to participate and play a sport. They started playing cricket and are loved by all. “There is a lot of stress among people these days and more because of covid. And people with special skills are more stressed about their work and are more at home. Sport is one such thing that will help in reducing the stress level. There is a lot of space in sports and I want to convey a message to all people with special skills to get out of their homes, there will be problems in the beginning, but we all have to make such efforts. ” said the Danish Ahmad, a sportsman. These sports activities inspire hundreds of specially skilled to come out of their homes and be a part of these competitions. Physical fitness among the specially skilled is more important to develop their strengths. ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE | Interview with Marnus Labuschagne “A lot of people get inspired by watching us, and I want everyone to come out and play. Sport is important for everyone. A person stays fit. I want anyone who is stressed, specially disabled or using drugs to come and exercise, it takes away all your tension. said Sheikh Zaid, an athlete. This whole group was brought together by Wasim Feroz, himself a specially capable person. Wasim has made every effort to ensure that people from every district participate and participate in these sports. He dreams of turning it into a big club with thousands of specially skilled people. ”I have created a WhatsApp group called Unique person group where I have added specially skilled people. We started sharing our stories. We all came together because we are all physically challenged and we understand each other better. I myself was a player on the Nationals of wheelchair basketball team of Jammu and Kashmir. I started talking to people from outside Kashmir who helped me with new ideas. We have been working on it since last year,” said Wasim Feroz, chairman of the wheelchair cricket club. ALSO READ: Cricket: ICC World Test Championship Final – WTC Prize Money Details Announced These specially skilled players spend their own money to sponsor these activities. They hope that the government will come forward and help them make it better for people with special skills. “We are calling on people with special abilities to come forward and showcase their talent. We also appeal to the lieutenant governor and administration that we want to organize a big tournament in the valley and we have no money for it. What we have done so far, we have done ourselves. We want them to support us so that we can make it a success,” said Tariq Ahmad, organizer.

