Hot Rod Charlie, the thoroughbred racehorse partially owned by Boat Racing LLC, came second in the Belmont Stakes, the third and final leg of the Triple Crown horse racing, on June 5. Boat Racing LLC was founded by five Brown football alums Patrick ONeill 15, Alex Quoyeser 15, Reiley Higgins 15, Eric Armagost 15 and Dan Giovacchini 15 as a way to keep their bond after graduating from Brown.

The Belmont Stakes has a 2.4-mile race track, longer than most other horse races. Higgins called it the test of a champion. Hot Rod Charlie got off to an aggressive start in the Belmont, taking the fastest first quarter mile in Belmont Stakes history and fastest half mile on the Belmont since Secretariat in 1973. This aggressive start was part of the plan, according to Higgins. The plan was to move forward, he said. I knew it would be really hard to watch, if only because it’s hard to hold the lead.

Although the plan was to get started quickly, the group was still concerned about the possibility of Charlie burning out. We all looked at each other like, this could end very badly, Higgins said. According to Armagost, the group was nibbling the whole time.

After his aggressive start, Charlie fought to stay at the front of the race as long as possible. He was eventually passed by race favorite Essential Quality, who narrowly edged Charlie for the win after passing him late in the race. Hot Rod Charlie kept grinding. He’s such a gamer, said Armagost. Unfortunately he pushed a little too hard at the beginning to hold back Essential Quality during the final stretch, but it was just pure excitement for him.

Essential Quality, the victorious horse property of Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, has a history of success. Of the seven races he has run, Essential Quality has finished first in six. The only exception was the Kentucky Derby, in which Essential Quality finished fourth, one spot behind Hot Rod Charlie. The other two times the pair competed in the same race, Belmont won Stakes this year and last year won the Breeders Cup Juvenile Essential Quality and Hot Rod Charlie finished second.

I see a bit of rivalry developing between us, but I like that, Higgins said of the competition between Essential Quality and Hot Rod Charlie. I think (has the potential) to become a really fun storyline in the future.

Quoyeser went even further. It’s going to be a bit of a three-way rivalry, he said. You have Bob Baffert, who is great for the sport regarding the amount of attention he has historically had. Then there is Sheik Mohammed, who is worth billions of dollars. Then (there) us, five crass college football teammates and fraternity brethren who are happy to have a horse at all.

Leading up to the race, the group was confident in Charlie’s prospects. Part of this came from seeing Charlie in the barn, according to Quoyeser. He looked great. We felt very confident, he said. We saw (other contender) Rock Your World sweat a lot (before the race), so we really thought he didn’t look that great.

Quoyeser also gained confidence after seeing Flavien Prat, Hot Rod Charlies’ jockey, run in previous races that day. The Belmont Stakes was the eleventh of thirteen races on the track. Prat had a great run in the second race of the day and also had a great race in race ten, which was immediately ahead of the Belmont, Quoyeser said. He was just having a really good day(s) we felt good about the way he rode.

According to Higgins, Hot Rod Charlie’s competitive nature had fully manifested itself in the days leading up to the race. Earlier in the week, he went for a walk during a workout and just needed to jog around the track (and) stretch his legs, Higgins said. But when two other horses, running at race speeds, passed Charlie, he just started to leave. He wouldn’t let those two horses pass him.

Even after a grueling race, Hot Rod Charlie remained energized and in good spirits. Usually horses go back to their stable(s) after races like this they are just exhausted. They just lie down and don’t really want to interact with people, Quoyeser said. Charlies has something violent in his blood or in his head. When he came back, he was standing in front of the stable. He was eating (and) people came up and stroked his nose(s) cheeks and he was just very alert(and) very engaged.

He is a horse of the people, said Armagost.

The group is now shifting focus to the Breeders Cup Classic in November. That’s the crown jewel, Quoyeser said. The Breeders Cup Classic is real the championship. For Charlie, the next five months will be about making sure he is in top shape for that race. What’s happening to him now is he’s just going back to California (to take it easy for a while, do some other races and get ready for November), Quoyeser said.

In order to participate in the Breeders Cup Classic, Charlie must qualify by winning certain races or receive an invitation to participate. Higgins is optimistic about Charlie’s prospects. I really think we’ll get the invite, assuming his performance doesn’t diminish for whatever reason, he said. But we would like to win one of those (qualifying) races.

After Bob Baffert-trained Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit returned a second positive test for the steroid betamethasone, the future of the 2021 Derby results is at stake. If, after impending lawsuits, Medina Spirits’ disqualification is confirmed, Hot Rod Charlie would get second in the race instead of third. But a final decision is not expected soon, according to Quoyeser. I listened to all the rumblings, but I don’t think there will be an ultimate result in the next six months, he said. Much of this is Bob Baffert and his legacy. He (goes) to claw with tooth and nail to have his name cleared.

Quoyeser and the group are less concerned about the scandal and remain optimistic. Were really just excited about the things we can control and that’s 100 percent Charlie, he said. He is healthy (and) looking great when he came out of the (Belmont Stakes).

Even with the success they’ve found, the group still tries its best to stay humble and donate its winnings to charity. It’s surreal. We didn’t really do anything to deserve this, Armagost said. It feels like the right thing to do to give back in every way possible and use this platform to do good. The group maintains a partnership with the Melanoma Research Alliance, to which it donates one-sixth of all Boat Racing LLC profits.

Friendship prompted the five Brown football alumni to form Boat Racing LLC, and friendship is still what drives them. It’s about (having the opportunity) to go to these races and invite all of our friends from Brown and our own communities and have excuses to come together, Armagost said. For us it’s just more (about the) fun times, regardless of the success.