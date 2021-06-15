Emily Defround quits international hockey

England Hockey and Great Britain Hockey are sad to announce that Emily Defroand is retiring from international hockey. Emily has suffered a number of serious injuries in recent years and has made the difficult decision to part with the centralized program in the UK for the benefit of her long-term health and wellbeing. The bronze medalist of the 2018 Commonwealth Games made the decision with the full support of the medical team and everyone involved in hockey in Britain. Emily said: It has been an absolute honor to represent Great Britain and England for the past four and a half years. At 26, this is not a decision I thought I had to make, nor one I took lightly, but having pushed my body to its limits, I know it’s the right decision. I’m so proud to be part of this squad and what we’ve accomplished on the pitch, as well as the adversities we’ve overcome off it. I will be forever grateful to my teammates, our support staff and everyone involved in Great Britain Hockey for making this such a wonderful chapter of my life.

Emily won three bronze medals with England in 2017 and 2018

Emily made her international debut for England on February 25, 2017, before donning the GB jersey for the first time against Argentina on February 10, 2018. She made a total of 55 international appearances (36 England, 19 Great Britain) and won three bronze medals with England. Her involvement in top sport won’t end there though, as Emily will soon start a job in the Communications Department of West Ham United FC, a club close to her heart. Ed Barney, Great Britain Hockeys Performance Director, said: It is with a heavy heart that we see Emily stepping down from international hockey, but it is a decision that we know is well-considered and ultimately the right one for her. Over the past four and a half years, Emily has brought enviable passion, dedication and dedication to everything she has done. Her sparkling and vivacious nature is so appreciated by players and staff alike. With such a dedication to dual ambitions, Emily is a shining light to all her colleagues in the sport. It’s fantastic to see such a seamless transition into a fantastic role and something she should be immensely proud of. Emily has set fantastic standards both on and off the field and will leave a real legacy in aspects of our work on equality, diversity and inclusion, and I hope we continue to work closely with her for years to come.

She played for England at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and helped the team to third place