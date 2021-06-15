Industry Shorts: Birmingham 2022, Joymo, BT Sport

Birmingham 2022 has released its ticket information, as well as details on exactly which events will be held in each of the 286 sessions to take place during the upcoming Summer Games.

Billed as the Games for All, Birmingham 2022 has tickets available from age 8 for children under 16 and from age 15 for adults, with tickets available for 22 people for each individual session, including the opening and closing ceremonies and all medal sessions.

19 different sports on offer over 11 days of competition, including two Super Sundays – and the second set is the ultimate showcase of women’s sport, with medal sessions in women’s hockey, T20 cricket and netball.

The event schedule was launched by hopefuls from Team England (above) who visited the host city’s Alexander Stadium – a major venue for the Games currently under refurbishment at a cost of 72 million, under budget and on schedule to open in the spring of 2022. completed.

The Sport and Recreation Alliance has announced an exclusive multi-year partnership with live video streaming platform Joymo.

Shortlisted in the Cutting Edge Sport in partnership with PT SportSuite at the 2021 Sport Industry Awards, the platform will become the official live streaming partner of Sport and Recreation Alliances and the platform of choice for sports content management.

Through the deal, Joymo ​​will partner with members of the Sport and Recreation Alliance to power their direct-to-consumer streaming ambitions. The Alliance currently represents 320 organizations in its role as a representative body for national sports organisations, including the FA and RFU, as well as smaller expert organizations such as Angling Trust and the British Tenpin Bowling Association.

Alliance members have access to the platforms built for athletes, teams and sports organizers, allowing them to broadcast their content directly to fans who can watch live or on demand – and sell pay-per-view access to supporters on a per-game basis. , competition or event, or offer a longer-term season ticket, with revenue going directly back to the content creators.

The grand final of the FA National Futsal Series Summer Showdown will be shown live on BT Sport.

The final, which takes place on June 27, has been hailed as a significant step for the FA National Futsal series in its ambition to grow the sport across England.

The move follows the series nomination of Halfspace Group – shortlisted for Young Agency of the Year at the Sport Industry Awards 2021 – which will handle marketing and activation and introduce new sponsors for the sport.

Gloucester Rugby has announced plans to move its training facilities to a new multi-million pound training ground.

The facility will be adjacent to the clubs Kingsholm Stadium and will include a gym provided by new partner Sportesse; a rehabilitation center with both hot and cold recovery systems; and an indoor high performance training field.

The investment also includes an upgrade of the existing pitch in Kingsholm to a world-class synthetic turf surface.

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) and Sportradar Integrity Services have extended their integrity partnership until the end of 2023.

The pair first started working together in 2017 and under the new agreement, events organized or sanctioned by ITTF or its affiliates, including the Table Tennis World Championships and several World Table Tennis events, will be monitored by Sportradars Fraud Detection System.

ITTF will also be able to use Sportsradar Intelligence & Investigation Services to identify and investigate integrity threats and issues using their intelligence, investigation and due diligence expertise.

British Rowing has announced Pulseroll as its official supplier of muscle recovery. The vibration training and muscle recovery brand will be supplying products to all GB Rowing Team athletes this summer on their journey to Tokyo and up to the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris.

Ranging from massage guns to vibration foam rollers and used consistently by elite athletes across multiple sports, Pulseroll GB Rowing Team’s range of products will assist athletes in their daily recovery routines, supporting them to prepare and perform over the next four years.

During the partnership, Pulseroll will also help educate and inspire recovery and wellness practices for the entire UK rowing community.