Orioles Double-A Affiliate Bowie Still Holds Best Record in Minor League Baseball

Minor league seasons began on May 4 for the Orioles affiliates. At the MLB level, John Means threw a no-hitter on May 5. That was pretty much the most recent day when both the MLB team and the ranch were exciting. The Ox are an absurd 7-26 since that no-hitter.

The minor league system has kept the good times rolling. Three Orioles affiliates rank first in their divisions. Two of these affiliates have the best record in their league. The Double-A Bowie Baysox still has the best win percentage in all of minor league baseball.

Since there are no Monday games scheduled in the minor leagues in 2021, every Tuesday a minor league recap on Camden Chat is a look back at the week in question. Here’s how it fared for the Orioles farm system in the sixth week of minor league action.

News and promotions

On Monday afternoon, the Orioles announced promotions within the farm system. The biggest name among them is Kevin Smith, currently MLB Pipelines #15 Orioles prospect. Smith, who came over from the Mets in the Miguel Castro trade last year, moves to Triple-A Norfolk after posting an 1.04 ERA in his first six games, including 37 strikeouts in 26 innings pitched.

Also on the way up Greg Cullen, part of last year’s Tommy Milone trade. Cullen moves to Double-A Bowie after a 10-game stop at Delmarva. At 24, it’s a much more age-appropriate level for him. Cullen mostly played second base as a pro.

The Bowie selection will be restocked this week with Yusniel Dazo (#8 in system) while going on rehab. The 2018 Manny Machado trade headliner played in just six games for Norfolk before being injured this year.

Triple-A Norfolk Tides

This week: 3-2 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Marlins)

Season record: 13-20, sixth place out of seven teams (10 GB) of the Southeast Division of Triple-A East

After three weeks of baseball, the Tides were 4-14. In the three weeks since, they have gone 9-6. As always with the minors, wins and losses really only matter to the organization to the extent that prospects and prospect-like players contribute or don’t contribute.

This week saw five Tides batters post over 1,000 OPS for a week. That includes two players coming from Os’s top 30 list: Jahmai Jones (#16) and Tyler Nevin (#21). Jones returned from the injured list with five hits and three walks in four games played. He’s only played ten games in Norfolk this year due to the injury he just returned from, so I wonder when the Ox will feel like he’s done enough to get a big league look.

Another standout infielder of the week was newcomer Domingo Leyba, a waiver claim from last week. Leyba had been hitless in 22 at bats for the Diamondbacks before being dumped on waivers. He hit three home runs in five games for the Tides this week. Since the Orioles second basemen hit a combined .207/.268/.324, some improvement over the minors would be nice.

I’m also going to shout out my current favorite non-prospect, NASCAR scion Zach Jarrett, son of Dale and grandson of Ned. Jarrett added two home runs this week and in 17 games since his promotion to Norfolk, the 26-year-old has batted .300/.391/.517. He has my curiosity and may soon have my attention. Sometimes you get a late bloomer. See: Yastrzemski, Mike.

Here’s Jones hitting a homer leaving the Jacksonville stadium:

Other Notable Prospects

LHP Zac Lowther (#9) – Strikeout four batters in four scoreless innings this week, while also walking two and hitting a batter. It was a rocky road in both Norfolk and Baltimore for the funky lefty. His Triple-A ERA after this appearance is 5.28.

(#9) – Strikeout four batters in four scoreless innings this week, while also walking two and hitting a batter. It was a rocky road in both Norfolk and Baltimore for the funky lefty. His Triple-A ERA after this appearance is 5.28. RHP Kyle Bradish (#12) – The Jumbo Shrimp reached Bradish this week for four runs in five innings to increase his Norfolk ERA to 3.44. He struckout 23 batters in 18.1 innings since he was promoted to this level.

(#12) – The Jumbo Shrimp reached Bradish this week for four runs in five innings to increase his Norfolk ERA to 3.44. He struckout 23 batters in 18.1 innings since he was promoted to this level. LHP Alexander Wells (#17) – Another guy whose ride was bumpy in 2021 but was good this week. Wells gave up a run in five innings, with three hits, five strikeouts and no walks allowed. It leaves him with a 6.35 ERA and 1,500 WHIP for the season.

(#17) – Another guy whose ride was bumpy in 2021 but was good this week. Wells gave up a run in five innings, with three hits, five strikeouts and no walks allowed. It leaves him with a 6.35 ERA and 1,500 WHIP for the season. INF Rylan Bannon (#20) – Remains on the injured list. Last match played: May 27. Season OPS for injury: 0.545.

Double-A Bowie Baysox

This week: 4-2 vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets)

Season record: 25-9, first place of six teams in the Southwest division of Double-A Northeast

Bowie is where the action is, for now. Three of the team’s top four prospects are here: Adley Rutschman (#1), freshly batted top pitcher in baseball Grayson Rodriguez (#2), and DL Hall (#4).

Of this trio, it was Rodriguez who had the best week. He struckout six batters in a five innings scoreless start, where they gave up only two hits and two walks to him. Hes now struckout 14 batters in 10 innings since joining Bowie. The Os have yet to push Rodriguez past 71 pitches in a 2021 start. I remain interested in when that will happen.

Hall gave up only one basehit while striking out ten batters in a 4.2 inning start, but he still walked and that one hit was a homerun. Hall has walked one in eight batters this season.

The Double-A Northeast Pitcher of the Week was neither Rodriguez nor Hall. Cameron Bishop took the honors with nine scoreless innings over two appearances this week, striking out twelve and no walks. Maybe, like Smith, he’ll get a Norfolk look soon.

Rutschman hit a few dingers this week and had only a .852 OPS, lowering his batting line to a regular pedestrian .294/.428/.521 in 34 games. He hit ten home runs. The only area where he doesn’t excel is in throwing out runners, with only 3/14 caught so far.

the possible Cadyn Grenier prospect revival had another strong week, as the infielder scored 11 hits in six games, walked three and also stole three bases. A 24-year-old at Double-A is old for the level, so his .315/.394/.477 season line is only worth so much, but I’ll be keeping an eye on him. This is better than I imagined two months ago.

Rodriguez will make his first home start for the Baysox tonight. To criticize Rodriguez for throwing heat, the Baysox hold a contest for people who bring in an empty, decorated gas bottle.

Other notable prospects:

RHP Mike Baumann (#7) – He is slowly being taken away after last summer’s forearm pain. Recorded after 47 pitches and four innings in his lone appearance this week, he gave up two hits, no walks and no runs while striking out four batters.

(#7) – He is slowly being taken away after last summer’s forearm pain. Recorded after 47 pitches and four innings in his lone appearance this week, he gave up two hits, no walks and no runs while striking out four batters. INF Terrin Vavra (#10) – His 5-23 for the week is only 0.217 average, but he added seven walks for an OBP of .400, plus two steals. His 30-game season line remains interesting: .263/.413/.447. At 24, Vavra is also old for this level, although he came with more prospect stock than Grenier.

(#10) – His 5-23 for the week is only 0.217 average, but he added seven walks for an OBP of .400, plus two steals. His 30-game season line remains interesting: .263/.413/.447. At 24, Vavra is also old for this level, although he came with more prospect stock than Grenier. INF Joseph Ortiz (#29) – The fourth round of Os 2019 was promoted to Bowie after a .816 OPS in 19 games in Aberdeen. He now has a .837 OPS in 13 games for the Baysox after hitting two dingers and walking three this week.

Ortiz can also play some defense:

High-A Aberdeen Iron Birds

This week: 1-5 vs. Bowling Green Hot Rods (Rays)

Season record: 20-14, tie for first place among five teams in High-A East . North Division

Kyle Stowers (#22) played in three games this week and hit three bombs. The Os 2019 second round roster is now down to six in 30 games this year. Add that to a walk in 16% of his at bats and you get a nice batting line with a dazzling OBP: .255/.385/.473.

This was the second week at this level for the second round of 2020 Jordan Westburg (#6) and he fared better on record than the first week. Westburg was 6-24 and added four walks. Hes has yet to homer in 10 games for IronBirds, but .379 OBP is interesting. Check out what his performance looks like when he settles in more at this level.

It has not been a good week for Aberdeen staff in general. They gave up seven or more runs in four games and gave up double-digit runs twice. The Os top 30 prospects that are part of the Aberdeen rotation were not exempt from this. Drew Rome (#25) held the Hot Rods to a run in six innings on Tuesday, then got one on the chin on Sunday, giving up seven runs in four innings. The ball flew into that Sunday slugfest; the teams combined for eight home runs in a 13-11 donnybrook. Rom still hit six, so that’s something.

Other notable prospects:

INF Adam Hall (#11) – Keith Law’s preseason sleeper pick hasn’t quite woken up yet. Hall was 6-24 this week, but had no extra-base hits and no walks. With a .222/.282/.269 line up to 29 games, there’s room for improvement.

(#11) – Keith Law’s preseason sleeper pick hasn’t quite woken up yet. Hall was 6-24 this week, but had no extra-base hits and no walks. With a .222/.282/.269 line up to 29 games, there’s room for improvement. RHP Garrett Stallings (#26) – Four runs on seven hits in a 4.2-inning start this week against Bowling Green. Only four walks in 32.1 innings this year, but he was awarded a 5.29 ERA. The home run bug really bit him. According to Fangraphs, 30% of his fly balls have become home runs.

Low-A Delmarva Shorebirds

This week: 3-2 vs. Lynchburg Hillcats (Cleveland)

Season record: 23-11, first place of four teams in North Division of Low-A East

They had to play a lot of rain this week. One game was suspended, but after it ended the next day, the regular game was cancelled. A Friday doubleheader also rained out. Oof.

Gunnar Henderson (#5) undeterred by the rarities in the schedule, scoring eight hits in 20 AB for the week, including two doubles and a triple. This keeps his season OPS above 1,000. Hard not to like that. This year, Henderson committed four errors each at short stop and third base. It is not yet a concern for its development.

Was he the only prospect on this team who had a good week? No! Darell Hernaiz (#27), the youngest player on Delmarva at 19 and one of the youngest in the league, is coming on strong in June. He added another week of 7-17 and stole four bases. 2020 second round Hudson Haskin (#13) also OPSed over .800 for the week, roughly in line with its season total of .302/.404/.431.

Other notable prospects:

INF Anthony Servideo (#23) – On the injured list, the last game was played on June 1.

Bonus minor league news

Baseball America reported on Monday that rookie-level Gulf Coast League action will kick off June 28. The Orioles field two GCL teams this season. The Dominican Summer League kicks off on July 12.

**

A lesser-known minor leaguer won the Camden Chat Minor League Player of the Week last week, as a 40% majority chose to credit outfielder Johnny Rizer for his 12-hit attempt in the week. Rizer slumped a little bit this week by going just 6-19. In recent weeks, all the top prospects have been honored: Rutschman, Rodriguez, Henderson and Westburg.