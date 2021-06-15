‘They’re starting to believe black people don’t play cricket’: Coach reverses sharp decline in black players in sport

There are currently two black cricketers in the England men’s national squad.

Both players are originally from Barbados.

The number of black professional cricketers in the UK has declined by 75 percent in the last 25 years and is less than one percent at the recreational level.

Grassroots cricket group, ACE Program is on a mission to reverse this figure and encourage more young black people to take up the sport.

Chevy Green, director of the ACE program, who has coached at the Surrey County Cricket club for more than eight years, said he was initially hesitant to get behind the project before joining.

He added: “For me, this program, the reason I got more involved, I had an internal discussion in Surrey about a young black boy, he was 15, same background as me, from a state school and he was Cut off from the Surrey team for a foolish reason, he was a talented lad.

“When I heard his story and the aftermath of what happened, I thought 15 years later is the same as what I’ve been through, my brother has been through it and my friends have been through it.

“With cricket, it seems like there’s a race thing, but it’s more of a class thing. It’s always the state school kids, the black and Asian kids, who always seem to get ripped off.”

Mr Green said he was skeptical about whether the game he identified as having issues with race and class could actually support a program committed to bringing black players into the sport.

ACE program was launched in January 2020 with Mr Green headed by Chairman Ebony-Jewel Rainford-Brent, a former England player.

On getting more black youth into cricket, Mr Green said an important key was ‘visibility’.

“Then showed that black players play cricket,” said Green.

He continued: “Players in our academy, they are in an environment where a lot of black people play, normally they are the only black kid when they go to a club environment. So they start to believe that black people might not play cricket.

“But when they came to our programs and played music, most of the times I had my hat on backwards were high-performance coaches, but the way we interact with kids is more akin to them because we feel from a similar background.” they feel more comfortable.

“We showed them that there are people who look like you, with a similar background, who lived on an estate, that cricket is a game for you.

Currently, more than 50 young people are part of ACE, which stands for Afro-Caribbean Engagement and also Accelerated Change Empowerment.

The youngest player is nine years old and the oldest is 19. In a short time, the program has already seen one of their players in the county system at the Under 18s level.

Mr Green said one of the biggest challenges in reversing the decline of black cricketers at the professional level is the structure of the ‘province’ system which selects a large majority of players from private schools.

” A lot of the people were engaging, they’re from lower socioeconomic backgrounds, those white, black, brown kids have the same problems,” said Mr Green.

On the future of black players in cricket, Mr Green, who comes from a cricketing family, said it will be “years” before a difference is seen in the decline at the professional level, but he is convinced that black players are in the game. can come.

“If other sports can get black talent represented, cricket should be able to, there is black talent in all walks of life, we can certainly do it,” added Mr Green.

He added: “Once we get the players through and we can show, parents will stop the opportunity for their kids and the kids will see it as an opportunity.”

For more information about joining the ACE program, click klik here.