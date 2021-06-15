Mizzou Football is like a hungry dog ​​according to Eli Drinkwitz





When you clicked on links this morning, were you expecting to see an article from The Tennessean that was the headlines of things? Probably not. But that’s where the best Mizzou content of the day came from. Blake Toppemeyer, SEC columnist for the USA Today Network (and former Trib writer) spoke with Eli Drinkwitz when summer gets underway. Drinking is always an interesting read, but Toppemeyer pulled some great quotes from Mizzous Head Ball Coah. I don’t know if underdog is the right word. I do like a hungry dog, Drinkwitz said during an interview with the USA TODAY Network. I think we were a hungry university. We have hungry players in a program eager to take its place in our conference. Toppemeyers’ article covers a number of topics with Drinkwitz ranging from recruiting success, unexpected momentum coming out of 2020, and Mizzous perception around the competition. Drinkwitz isn’t too concerned about that. After all, he says the rest of the SEC would rather not worry about the Tigers. And a coach with a self-described chip on his shoulder wants his program to become a bigger disruption within a conference he attended in 2012 as a geographic outlier from the Big 12. I’m not going to wait for the SEC to make room for us, Drinkwitz said. We were here, so let’s be the best we can be and it doesn’t matter who’s going crazy in the rest of the conference. Interestingly, Toppemeyer also mentioned that Drinkwitz maintains a line of communication with Gary Pinkel. He also constantly stuck in Arkansas and suggested them as a school that continued to offer their recruits/duties in the past, oh I don’t know, how many months since they hired a former Tiger head coach? Give it a look. It’s a fun read with good access to Drinkwitz and captivating writing (as always) from Toppemeyer. There’s one Hoops top 50 recruit taking a tour of the Midwest, and Mizzou is on his list of stops along the way. Illinois will host Top-50 sophomore Jalen Hooks for an unofficial visit today, he told @Stockrisers. The Illini have already extended a trade show and he will also visit Mizzou on this road trip. Jake (@jakeweingarten) June 14, 2021 Nicodemus Christopher is starting his own company and Cuonzo Martin has already filled his position. Edwards comes (back) to Mizzou from a few hours east where he was the strength and conditioning coach for Southern Illinois. He previously served as an assistant S&C coach for the Tigers during the 2017-18 season. Speaking of strength and conditioning, do you think Edwards can add a few inches to Aidan Shaw’s vertical? For the uninitiated, Shaw is one of Mizzous’ priority targets in the 2022 class. It’s been a tough year on the pitch for Mizzou Womens Hoops, but they had great success in class! Congratulations on your cleverness and all!

Three-star East St. Louis recruit Ahmad Robinson was on campus yesterday (or at least tweeted photos of his visit). For more detailed information, Nate and BK spoke about his recruiting during last week’s edition of Before the Box Score. Finally, Akayleb Evans is excited to come to Mizzou for more reasons than just football. Here’s the newest corner of Mizzous on a big plan he has for his time in Columbia. One of my proudest achievements in life has been starting the Akayleb Evans Foundation and being able to give back to children and adults in my community. Can’t wait to bring the foundation to Mizzou to make a difference and be a leader in our community! #MoreThanAAthlete #MIZ Akayleb Evans (@AkaylebEvans) June 14, 2021 Bruce Feldman of The Athletic spoke to college football coaches about 35 players in the sport who are poised for a breakthrough in 2021. Mizzous Tyler Badie made the cut at number 8.

