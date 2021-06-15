Clear Spring’s Shives win 1A West tennis title





PREPARE TENNIS BOONSBORO Clear Spring junior Kayda Shives continued her tear at the 1A West tournament, beating Mountain Ridges Rachel Jones 6-3, 6-1 in Monday’s regional title game. Shives improved her season record to 14-1 with her 14th straight win in a row. She will face Pikesville’s North Region champion Elizabeth Nabutovski in the 1A state semifinals Friday at Columbia’s Wilde Lake Tennis Club. In Monday’s 1A West boys’ singles final, Boonsboros Evan Row lost 7-5, 6-3 to Alleganys Jonathan Nelson. In the boys’ doubles final, Boonsboros Bryan Duft and Nick Stotler were beaten 4-6, 6-4, 10-8 by Mountain Ridges Joey Oyer and Jacob Ritchie. Other regional champions were Brunswick’s Cassidy Rhodes and Madison Shawver (girls’ doubles) and Mountain Ridges Madison Werner and Connor Lewis (mixed doubles). PREPARING BASEBALL Jefferson 7, Martinsburg 0 SHENANDOAH JUNCTION, W.Va Cullen Horowicz hit a two-run home run in the first inning to give Jefferson the early lead, and the Cougars got a strong start from Riley Vadasz when they defeated the Bulldogs in Game 1 of the best-of-3 West Virginia Class AAA Region II Championship Series Monday. Vadasz gave up four basehits and four walks while striking out eight batters in 5 1/3 innings. Kamien Gonzalez had two singles for Jefferson (26-3), while Connor Bailey and William Regan Allinger drove in two runs each. Hudson Clement and Shyne Knotts each had two singles for Martinsburg (22-8). GOLF Deane wins Beaver Creek title Bernie Deane, a longtime member of the Beaver Creek Country Club, waited 12 years to capture his second club title at Beaver Creek. Deane fired a 3-under 141 to win the Al Gardner Club Championship on Sunday. He also won the title in 2009. After a first round, par 72 tie to share the lead with Ken Lampard, Deane was 1st bottom for the tournament through the first nine Sundays. He held off eventual runner-up Ryan Crabtree (143) with two birdies in the back nine. Billy Reed finished third (145), Lampard was fourth (149) and Greg Henry was fifth (150). The top 10 was rounded out by Bud Lintelman (151), Zach Weber (153), Trey Colliere (153), Nik Steiner (153) and Ty Bordner (154).

