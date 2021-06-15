Sports
Wales Euro 2020 reporter notebook: Is it crunch time for Wales already in Turkey clash? | Football news
Is it crisis time for Wales yet? By that I mean they have no alternative but to beat Turkey to advance from Group A? Well, probably!
It’s the impending final for Wales against Italy in Rome that seems like such a tough call to get a result if they’re chasing it. Italy are formidable at home, they are even better at picking teams who are desperate for a result in their own backyard, so I think Wales should beat Turkey.
How do they do that? It’s going to be incredibly tough and if Wales succeeds you think of a performance akin to their 3-0 relegation from Russia at Euro 2016. That was almost a perfect performance, it’s certainly Aaron Ramsay’s opinion that it’s the best was Wales has ever played while part of the set-up.
To beat Turkey, Wales will not only have to conquer a very good team, but also have to play the crowd. This might as well be a home game for Turkey. Azerbaijan and Turkey have close economic, political and cultural ties. Thousands of Turkish citizens live in Azerbaijan, which is why the expected 30,000 crowd at the Baku Olympic Stadium will be completely dominated by fans from Turkey, excluding 250 supporters from Wales.
But how will manager Robert Page set up Wales on the pitch? Four back as against Switzerland? Or back to a three back? Both systems are familiar to the players, it’s just a matter of choosing which one gives Wales the best chance of gaining tangible possession and thus creating chances.
Against Switzerland, in hindsight, it was a combative, deep performance. A never-say-die attitude, but the possession stats were unknown: they were low. Wales have not dominated on that front in recent years, not even against Belgium in a World Cup qualifier earlier this year. Wales is a team that can play with the ball from behind, through the midfield and to the attacking players. Kieffer Moore isn’t just “the big boy” up front, he brings a lot more to the party than that.
If Wales can get at least 40 percent possession of the ball, better yet 50-50 against Turkey, they will create chances, and Wales have long proven themselves to be quite clinical. Their ratio of chances to converted goals isn’t bad at all, and if you stop by last Saturday alone, Moore had two attempts on goal, one making a great save from Yann Sommer, while the other burrowed into the back of the net.
I’m still not sure how Page will put Wales down, I feel like he’s going back three times this time with two fullbacks, and my reasoning is that Turkey is a very different side to Switzerland, and certainly not as fast.
Turkey does not have a high pace in their squad. Wales does. It’s not just Dan James who is lightning fast, like Neco Williams, while Connor Roberts, Harry Wilson and even someone called Gareth Bale aren’t exactly slow coaches. Pace terrifies the lives of defending teams and Wales must frighten Turkey, calm the crowd, and if they do, confidence and faith may very well flow through the Welsh team.
So again, when discussing Wales on these Euros it’s a guessing game which formation they will play. However, Page has 26 fit players to choose from, giving him all the options he needs.
In terms of squad morale, a big factor when playing in a tournament, the club family mentality again helps. The players had a down day on Monday and were utterly relieved that they could all get out of the Covid bubble at their hotel for a few hours.
Table tennis, F1 gaming and other games prevent boredom, but a happy camp is often a success. Humor is obvious; Bale during a training exercise nutmeg his buddy Chris Gunter while it was being filmed, Gunter appealed to the cameraman with a big smile while Bale et al laughed like children.
Also on the big screens at Wales training base yesterday, the displayed message read: “Yma o hyd” – translated into English it simply means: “Still here…”
Wales Euro matches and route
Wednesday, June 16 – Group A: Turkey vs Wales: Kick-off 5pm (Baku)
Sunday 20 June – Group A: Italy versus Wales; Kick-off at 5 p.m. (Rome)
Top two in each group plus four best third-placed teams advance
Last 16 knockout stages
If Wales Group A wins…
Saturday, June 26 – Group A winners vs Group C runners-up; Kick-off 8pm (London)
If Wales finishes second in Group A…
Saturday, June 26 – Group A runners-up vs Group B runners-up; Kick-off at 5 p.m. (Amsterdam)
If Wales finishes as one of the top four teams in third place…
One of the:
Sunday, June 27 – Winners Group B vs third seed from Group A/D/E/F; Kick-off at 8 p.m. (Seville)
Monday, June 28 – Winners Group F vs. third seed from Group A/B/C; Kick-off 8pm (Bucharest)
Tuesday, June 29 – Winners Group E vs Third Placed Group A/B/C/D; Kick-off 8pm (Glasgow)
Ampadu: Bring on the boo against Turkey
Ethan Ampadu says Wales will thrive if he is booed by a major Turkish backer during Wednesday’s Euro 2020 match.
Around 25,000 Turkey fans are expected to attend the Group A match at the Baku Olympic Stadium and they will create a partisan atmosphere for what is a must-win game for their side.
However, after playing in empty stadiums for the past 12 months, Ampadu told: Sky Sports News that Wales take advantage of the opportunity.
“Everyone seems to have a home game except us,” he joked. “It’s okay, it’s the noise of the crowd.
“We’re all looking forward to it, we’re all going to love it. It’s a weird thing to say, but we’re going to love being booed. It’s the atmosphere.”
