County cricket: Worcs, Surrey and Kent set early pace in T20 Blast | Cricket

Ball one: Barnard Castles Nott’s chance and secures the draw

Worcestershire top the North Group thanks to two wins and a draw at home to Nottinghamshire. Jake Libby chased 153 after Jake Libby continued his good championship form with an undefeated half century and Ross Whiteley did his thing in sequence, Joe Clarke and Alex Hales headed for center leaving the remaining Notts batsmen to score 72 runs collect in 13 overs. It should have been a breeze.

Thanks to Moeen Alis’ men, who squeezed out three runs under pressure, including Ed Barnard who took out Peter Trego looking for two of the last ball. Fielding has obviously improved tremendously over the last 20 years or so, but throwing deep and collecting the ball and removing the bails is often less smooth than the time when stumps are expected to go down infrequently or at all would be thrown. It’s also notable that it may be the only set of skills not practiced during the extensive warm-ups that all teams do before a game.

As for the tie, would it hurt so much to give the crowd a super over if the scores are even in the group matches?

Ball two: Parkinson deserves recognition in England

Lancashire join Durham and Birmingham one point behind the leaders after comfortable victories over Leicestershire and Derbyshire.

While the English stars, Liam Livingstone and Jos Buttler (yes, he’s a Lancashire player) grabbed attention with the bat, few Red Rose fans would put their contributions above Matt Parkinsons, the leg spinner who once again made his consistent appearance. demonstrates ability to take wickets of all sizes when his captain whistles for him.

For England to rest all their wrist spin on Adil Rashid’s fragile shoulder seems unnecessarily risky, but there is a broader point that applies to both red ball and white ball cricket in 2021. Parky gets well-set batsmen in conditions that were told ruthlessly make it difficult for spinners to thrive. It is starting to look contradictory for England to ignore his claims that the squad for the Sri Lanka series is naming 10 bowling options without his involvement simply not standing up to the evidence.

Ball three: Strong Surrey flexes their muscles

Surrey, who pick up where they left off after a late attack on the final of 2020s Blast, lead the South Group with three easy wins out of three.

Even with Rory Burns and Ollie Pope away on duty in England and other star names unavailable, Surrey has options throughout the XI, from the devastating power play hits of Jason Roy and Will Jacks to the experience of Laurie Evans and Gareth Batty, to the Curran brothers and Jamie Overton in all-rounders, to the great promise of young spinner Dan Moriarty.

It’s the nature of the game, of course, that there will be days off or a click from the opposition, but few provinces can call on that quiver to fire. Defeated finalists last year, this time maybe a better one.

Ball four: Bell-Drummond effectively ushers in the bowling changes

Kent may have something to say about that as they are on par with the Londoners, also holding a 100% record. After pushing Hampshire and Middlesex (Oh Middlesex!) aside, Gloucestershire presented a bigger challenge, Daniel Bell-Drummond spun through seven bowlers to find the combinations to defend 183.

He must have been very happy with that score as he saw three quick wickets fall before finding a partner in Jack Leaning. The ex-Tyke has been looking at home in the South East since moving last season, and his last two scores of 81 not out and 64 will win many more T20 matches than lose.

As with their co-leaders, bat and ball options appear to be key for Kent, eight bowlers who have taken a wicket in the three matches to date, supported by a batting order with Darren Stevens on seven and Australian all-rounder, Grant Stewart at eight. With few of his team likely to be called up for international duty, Daniel Bell-Drummond will be looking to win many more matches and he could very well do so.

Ball Five: Batter of the Week

Joe Clarke’s career came to a screeching halt when he was caught in the decline of the Alex Hepburn case, although he was not charged with anything illegal. He no longer stands still, but stands at a crossroads.

He has just turned 25 and has experience with the English development system, county cricket in Worcestershire and franchise cricket in Pakistan and Australia. If we had to recall the talent that underpins that resume, Northamptonshire was taking the sword with 136 balls from 65, while his teammates 67 from 57 balls, a clear statement.

Unless there are remaining reasons to ignore his claims (and if there are, they should be made public), England should definitely pick him as part of their rebuilding after the T20 World Championship in the fall. More urgently, should they continue to ignore his Test claims as he has a prime average of 38, which compares favorably with many current incumbents? And if England prefer less talent with less baggage, would Clarke be wrong to build his career around international and franchise white ball cricket, essentially pigeonholing himself? It would be disappointing, but completely understandable if he did.

Ball six: Bowler of the week

In 10 overs in three games, Gareth Batty has only made it once. At 43, he still has a ruddy face, aggressive and eager to win as ever, but has nus to burn, a commodity that is becoming increasingly rare in English cricket. Eoin Morgan could do a lot worse in the run-up to the T20 World Cup than inviting the Surrey spinner to explain how he limits the boundaries, something that would benefit all bowlers and no doubt some batsmen too.

Gary Naylor is the host of the podcast The cricket show of the 80s and 90s and you can follow him on Twitter.