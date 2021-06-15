10 Consecutive Wins for Martha’s Vineyard Boys High School Tennis





Martha’s Vineyard won two singles and doubles on Monday to beat the Nantucket Whalers 4-1 in boys’ tennis and go undefeated. Max Potter won 6-0, 6-1 in one-singles, Eric Ruebens won two-singles 6-0, 6-0 Clyde Smith and Teagen Myers won one-doubles 6-1, 6-1 Ben Belisle and Jack Marshard won two-doubles 6-0, 6-0 (4-1). Evan Belanger won three singles 6-3, 3-6, 1-0 ahead of Nantucket (5-8). BASKETBALL Nausea 5, Dennis-Yarmouth 1: Brady Miller threw 5 innings and struckout 4 to go undefeated during the season as a pitcher in a win over the Dolphins to finish their regular season undefeated. Chase Wiley was 3-for-4 with 2 runs scored and Ethan Keeney was 2-for-5 for Nauset (12-0). JJ Campbell was 2-for-3 with an RBI and walked DY (2-12). Mashpee 6, Nantucket 1:Jared Barr finished with 2 hits and an RBI for the Falcons as they defeated the Whalers. Robert Sanborn threw 5 innings and gave up 4 hits, walked, a run and struckout 7 and Robert Ryder threw the last 2 innings and walked 2 and struckout 4 batters for Mashpee (10-5). BOYS LACROSSE Nantucket 5, Falmouth 4: Cosmo Tedeschi scored 2 goals and added an assist for the Whalers in a win over the Clippers. Colton Chambers had a goal and an assist, Shane Hanlon and Jack Halik each scored a goal and James Culkins had an assist for Nantucket (4-6). Matt Shea and Aaron Schlezinger scored 2 goals each and CJ Ledwick had 11 saves in goal for Falmouth (1-9). Cape Tech 19, Bristol-Plymouth 2: Luke Pineo scored 5 goals and provided 2 assists for the Crusaders. Ezra Leary and Austin Walker each scored 4 goals and provided 2 assists, Rob Mackiewicz and Evan Rider-O’Malley each scored 2 goals, Brecken Viera added a goal, Colin Thornton helped with 2 assists, Nick Milward and Sean Ferris finished with a one piece assist and Owen Badams had 10 saves in the net for Cape Tech (2-5). Apponequet 18, Bourne 5: Jonathan Sheehy scored 2 goals and had an assist for the Canalmen, but they lost to the Lakers. Bret Lucier, Owen Surette and Shea Ullo each scored a goal and Nick Santucci closed with 32 saves for Bourne (0-7). Sturgis 7, Dennis Yarmouth 5: Harrison O’Brien and Ben Eastman each scored 2 goals for Sturgis when they defeated the Dolphins at McBarron Field. Naje Wray, Josiah Dill and Hogan Anderson each scored a goal for Sturgis (5-3). Martha’s Vineyard 16, Monomoy 3: The Sharks had three players who scored, but they lost to the Vineyarders. Dylan Meincke, Sean Deveau and Tommy Pandisco each scored a goal, Braedin Yarletts and August Hand each had an assist and Josh Lovely finished with 9 saves in goal for Monomoy (3-6). GIRLS LACROSSE Monomoy 5, Martha’s Vineyard 2: Maggie Dever scored 4 goals and generated 5 turnovers for the Sharks when they defeated the Vineyarders. Leah Nash scored a goal, had an assist and 4 draws and Maddie Flaherty made 6 saves in goal for Monomoy (6-4). Falmouth 7, Nausea 6: Anna Fernandez scored 2 goals for the Clippers when they defeated the Warriors. Deidre DiNicda, Bella Hawkins and Colleen Caswell each scored a goal for Falmouth (4-6). Julia Weiner scored 4 goals and Zoe Bates and Sienna Reeves each scored a goal and Alden Rogers had 16 goals (0-12). South Shore Voke 7, Upper Cape 6: Paige Bourgault finished with a hat-trick for the Rams, but they lost to the Vikings. Delilah Barton scored 2 goals, Adryana Turner had a goal and Molly Petty made saves in the net for Upper Cape (4-5). Apponequet 15, Bourne 11:Kiely OConnor left the attack for the Canalmen with 6 goals, but they lost to the Lakers. Isabelle Stone had 2 goals, Brooke Lunedei finished with 2 goals and an assist, Madigan Kelly finished with a goal and Caliegh Wrighter had 18 saves for Bourne (3-5). Mashpee 13, Nantucket 4:Sammy Morry scored 4 goals and provided 2 assists for the Falcons in a win over the Whalers. Ava Gonsalves finished with 3 goals and an assist, Callia Eaton scored 2 goals and had 2 assists, Paris Hendricks finished with 2 goals and an assist, Caroline Shields had a goal and an assist and Tassia McGrail scored a goal for Mashpee (9-4 ). BOYS VOLLEYBALL Barnstable 3, Dighton Rehoboth 0: Max Olsen finished with 14 kills as the Red Hawks defeated the Falcons 25-16, 25-10, 25-18. Shawn Calle had 20 assists, 2 digs and 4 kills, Caua Faneco had 3 digs and a kill, Colin Marczely finished with 2 digs and 2 kills, Aidan McGowan finished with 3 aces, 5 kills and a dig and Matt Olivero helped with 2 digs for Barnstable (5-8). OFF TRACK Andrew Govini was second in the long jump (2110.5) for the Mashpee Falcons in the South Shore League Championship at Carver. Alinna Hannah was 7th in the 100m hurdles (20.7) and Tighe Ferzoco was 8th in the shot put (326.75) ahead of Mashpee.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos