Trimboli elected to succeed Smith as US hockey president





Former police officer and prominent coach Mike Trimboli has been chosen to succeed Jim Smith as president of USA Hockey. Trimboli was chosen for the role in a board vote at the latest meeting, held as part of USA Hockey’s virtual annual convention. Smith, president since 2015, confirmed earlier this year that he would not stand for re-election. He had been under investigation by the US Center for SafeSport over his handling of allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse by a youth coach. USA Hockey is the subject of a federal lawsuit filed by players in the Minnesota U.S. District Court last month. While Smith is not a defendant in the case, the athletic reported the complaint alleging that he did not report allegations of sexual abuse or launch an investigation while he was the head of a regional ice hockey organization. Smith denies the allegations. USA Hockey said Smith “has been instrumental in the advancement of the sport over the past 30 years as one of the most active volunteers in the organization”. Trimboli, a former vice president of American hockey, spent more than 31 years in law enforcement with the New York State Police Department. He has held various coaching positions in sports and has been involved in the sport since 1970. Trimboli was elected to the USA Hockey Board of Directors in 2005 as director of the New York District. Since then, he has served as the Director’s Representative on the Executive Committee and was also a member of the Marketing Council, Junior Council, Player Development Committee and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force.







