ITTF revises 2021 Table Tennis World Championship qualifications

Beijing, June 15 (Xinhua) – The qualifiers for the Houston World Table Tennis Championships have been revised due to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The ITTF, the world governing body for sports, announced this on Tuesday.

According to a statement from the ITTF, the World Rankings will be adopted to qualify players in the world scheduled for November 23-29, 2021 in Houston.

“The pandemic has canceled some of the year-end qualifiers, including regional and continental single event qualifiers and intercontinental team event qualifiers,” the statement said.

It is the first time that the world of table tennis will be held in the United States.

Currently, the draws for men’s and women’s singles consist of 128 players, each with 64 pairs for men’s, women’s and mixed doubles, and each member association is limited to a maximum of 3 players.

“The exception is the Membership Association (MA), which has top 100 players in the world ranking (assigned an extra location) and top 20 players in the world ranking (assigned an extra location).” Added a statement.

It is possible that a table tennis powerhouse like China with 5 male and 6 female paddlers in the top 10 of the current world ranking can have up to 5 players in a single male and female event. It means that.

In the event of a substitution, the MA has the authority to substitute one of the qualified players with another player of the same MA. The only requirement is that the exchange must be among the top 256 players in the ITTF Table Tennis World Rankings.

Launched in London in 1926, the world of table tennis has a global reach of over 500 million fans across television and digital platforms.

The previous edition, which was held in Busan last year, was postponed and eventually canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.