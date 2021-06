Cricket: I’m sure there will be a bit of banter, Trent Boult says ahead of WTC final, Sports News

After beating England in the Edgbaston Test, Kane Williamson-led New Zealand has appeared in Southampton for the highly anticipated final of the World Test Championship against India, which starts on Friday. A series win against England will no doubt provide certainty for the Kiwis before they take part in the challenge against India. In any case, New Zealand speedster Trent Boult says victory over England will not yield much. New Zealand crushed Joe Root’s England by eight wickets in the final Test to win the series 1-0. Tom Latham captained the captaincy without Kane Williamson, who was out due to injury but is fit for the WTC final. Many have promoted New Zealand as the best choice as the Blackcaps have been given more opportunity to get used to the English conditions. Regardless of whether he has outsmarted England and interestingly won a test arrangement in the country since 1999, Trent Boult feels it will be a fresh start when the WTC final comes. “I don’t think it means much. Great arrangement, and convenient for everyone to have a hit and add some time to their repertoire. I’m really looking forward to this week, can hardly wait, and ideally we can get our great structure,” said Boult, who himself returned to serious cricket with match figures of 6-119 in the ensuing Test. ALSO READ: Cricket: ICC announces star-studded commentary panel for WTC final Boult is likely to face his Mumbai Indians peers like Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah when the ICC showstopper kicks off on June 18. Addressing the media after appearing in Southampton, he spoke of the “unique situation” in the development until the very end. “It’s somewhat unique, a few IPL players and people we feel comfortable with from specific groups. I haven’t seen any of my related Mumbai Indians at the moment and I’m sure there will be a touch of exchange and a few of grin shared. Obviously with social exclusion everyone stays away and it’s one of those interesting circumstances,” Boult said. Boult set it all up in the wake of getting into the side after a deserved break. Playing in the ensuing Test, the left-arm quickly returned match figures of 6/119 as New Zealand frolicked to an eight-wicket triumph at Edgbaston.

