Authoritarian leaders always seem to have the same kind of supporters. In the same way that Donald Trump and Narendra Modis’ most loyal devotees believe they can do nothing wrong, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s most adamant defenders are also inclined to defend the indefensible.

But perhaps that’s the strange thing about culture wars: political supporters largely operate as they would their football teams. People don’t see the truth, they see what they want to see.

But to understand Hungary, which will be competing in the European Championship against Portugal on Tuesday, you have to understand that the country has had a tumultuous recent past.

From an early age, people have been conditioned to believe that government is with us. However, in certain cultures, this mirage dissolves early. Many Hungarians feel that the government has rarely been on their side, encapsulated by the dark times of communism and Oszod’s infamous and vulgar 2006 speech in which the socialist prime minister of the time, Ferenc Gyurcsany, revealed that his party lying morning, noon and night during his premiership.

Orban knew this better than anyone and capitalized. Over the past 30 years, he has transformed himself from the leader of a radical liberal student organization to the most illiberal and autocratic prime minister the EU has seen. Now for many in Hungary it feels like someone is finally fighting for them. By exploiting the country’s past and fierce patriotism, Orban has turned the outsider into an enemy, giving the impression that he puts his people first.

Since his re-election in 2010, his party has spearheaded the dehumanization of refugees, a frenzied campaign against Hungarian-born American philanthropist George Soros, an intense pursuit of the independent press and a seemingly bizarre obsession with Hungarian football.

Internally, it is only the football part that has been seen as indefensible and even that is slowly changing thanks to the improvement seen by the sport. Since 2010, Hungarian clubs have played four times in the Europa League group stage and once in the Champions League equivalent. Hungary has qualified for two European Championships and players from the country have participated in a Champions League semi-final for the first time. And as Orban himself said this month, a Hungarian star in football has finally taken off in the form of Dominik Szoboszlai, one of the best prospects for European competition, although sadly absent from Euro 2020 due to injury.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the inauguration of the Puskas Arena in November 2019. Photo: Attila Kisbenedek/AFP/Getty Images

This may seem like a small tank to some, but compared to the previous two decades, these seem like major steps forward. When communism fell in 1989, Hungarian football was in the doldrums. Football was boring on the field. Over the next 20 years, Hungarian teams made it to the Champions League group stage only twice and at the international level there was constant failure. Off the field, the sport was a joke. Stadiums were remnants of a bygone era, hooligans made up a large percentage of the crowd and the media coverage was 50% ridiculous, 50% apathy.

There has been a huge cultural shift. And also an economic one. Since Orban came back to power, a staggering $2 billion has been spent on football. Much of it has been invested in new stadiums, with more than a dozen clubs having new homes, partly funded by the government. The national team’s new stadium, the Puskas Arena, which will host three Euro 2020 matches, was opened in 2019 at a construction cost of 460 million euros.

In addition, a whole series of academies have been renovated and launched, including in Orban’s home village, Felcsut. The Felcsut club, Puskas Akademia, has received around 100 million in state resources since 2010, finishing second in Hungary’s top flight this season.

Hungarians Dominik Szoboszlai dodge the challenge from Wales Aaron Ramsey (left) and Joe Allen during their Euro 2020 qualifier in November 2019. Photo: Tamas Kovacs / EPA-EFE

None of this would have been possible without the media. In the 11 years of Orbans’ premiership, government ownership of the media sector has increased from 34% to 55%. The CEO of Mediaworks, the organization that owns Nemzeti Sport (a sports newspaper and the third most popular daily in Hungary), Laszlo Szabo, was a member of the government until April last year. The editor-in-chief of Nemzeti Sport, Gyorgy Szollosi, is a friend of Orban.

Together with the public broadcaster Magyar Televizio, which shows the matches of the Hungarian national team and top matches after purchasing the rights at an expensive price, Nemzeti Sport plays an important role in setting the agenda.

This has had a huge impact on the perception of football policy and sport. What was once considered indefensible is now seen almost as a victory for the nation as football improves. This will become apparent when Hungary plays at the Puskas Arena, the only host venue with a 100% capacity.

The Pancho Arena, home to Puskas Akademia, a controversial stadium in Felcsut, 40 miles west of Budapest, was opened in 2014 and commissioned by Viktor Orban on the site of a football field where he played as a child. Photo: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

But here’s the paradox. At first glance, the perception of Hungarian football inside and outside the country has greatly improved. But scratch a little deeper, and has it really improved that much when you consider 2 billion poured into it? You could argue that the improvements are indirect.

In 2018 Hungary lost to Andorra, Kazakhstan and Luxembourg. Qualifying for the European Championship just got a lot easier. Hungarian club football has improved, but most of this success is due to oligarchic money and is not sustainable. The two Hungarians in the Champions League semi-final in 2020 were Peter Gulacsi and Willi Orban at RB Leipzig, with the former leaving Hungary before Orban was re-elected and the latter grew up in Germany.

At the academy level, there’s nothing to indicate that Orban’s generous spending has improved anything. Hungary lost all its group matches at the recent European Under-21 Chamoionship and overall the age groups are no better than 15 years ago. The Hungarian squad going to Euro 2020 will only have two players aged 21 or under. If Hungarian football really wants to improve, we need to see change here.

Maybe it’s too early to judge. Germany’s reboot took 14 years to come to fruition, and England’s impressive rejuvenation is now more than 13 years in the making. Hungary is 11 years old, and while the general feeling is that things are getting better, we don’t know if that’s really the case. It is a hallmark of authoritarian government: the perception it creates is not based on reality. People will see what they want to see.