Aquinas’ tennis beats chances to make it happen





LA CROSSE, Wisconsin (WKBT) — When Aquino Tennis came out of a pandemic, they didn't have their head coach until a week before the season started, and one of their doubles competitors Seth Capelli had never played tennis this year. But now Capelli and his partner Garett Butler are undefeated in the first flight of the year and now click more than ever. But it's not just those two, as the entire team has qualified for state for the first time in 10 years. And after all their success as a team, Seth Capelli is now happy that his partner twisted his arm last summer to play tennis this year. "The pandemic hit and we had nothing to do outside, but tennis is what we started doing every day in May and June last year," Capelli said. "(Garett) convinced me that I would be very good if I played tennis, and I didn't believe him that much, but the more we kept playing, we started to believe and I'm glad I joined." "We thought 'hey, this could be a crop season, like oh well,' but everything started to run. We kind of went into this season thinking we could do something with it, but we didn't think we could could go far," explains Butler. They kick off their state tournament this Thursday at the Sports Core Complex in Kohler.







