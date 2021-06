Hockey Dad Announces Regional Australian Tour in 2021

Hockey Dad has announced a massive 19-day regional tour of Australia for later this year. The tour kicks off in August and the band will visit regional towns and villages on Australia’s east coast. It starts in Mackay, before going on multiple dates in Queensland, Western Australia, New South Wales and Victoria, and ends in Frankston. Go to social media to announce the tour, the Windang duo said, “We absolutely love regional shows…can’t wait to get back to diving in all our favorite cities.” Additionally, Hockey Dad will be joined by Melbourne surf rock outfit The Grogans throughout the tour. In July last year Hockey Dad released their third album ‘Brain Candy’. In a review of the album, NMEs Ali Shutler wrote, “Hockey Dad forgets the genre on their eclectic, third full-length. “From the grunge-influenced Heavy Assault that sounds like Soundgarden meets Weezer, to the ragtag indie joy of Dole Brother, the Windang duo is a hit no matter the taste.” Check out the band’s full list of regional tour dates below. Hockey Dad’s 2021 regional tour dates are: AUGUST

Thursday 12 Mackay, Seabreeze Hotel

Friday 13th Townsville, Dalrymple Tavern

Saturday 14 Cairns, Tanks Art Center

Friday 20 Margaret River, The River

Saturday 21 Bunbury, Prince of Wales

Friday 27 Newcastle, The Cambridge

Saturday 28 Central Coast, The Sunken Monkey

SEPTEMBER

Thursday 2 Coolangatta, Coolangatta Hotel

Friday 3 Coolangatta, Coolangatta Hotel

Saturday 4 Sunshine Coast, Night Quarter

Thursday 9 Byron Bay, The Northern

Friday 10 Yamba, Yamba Bowling Club

Saturday 11 Coffs Harbour, Hoey Moey

Thursday 16 Ulladulla, Marlin Hotel

Friday 17 Canberra, UC Refectory

Saturday 18 Albury, Beer Deluxe

OCTOBER

Thursday 7 Torquay, Torquay Hotel

Friday 8 Barwon Heads, Barwon Heads Hotel

Saturday 9 Frankston, Pier Bandroom







