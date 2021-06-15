76ers vs Hawks Betting Odds 6/16-2021 Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 5 Moneyline, Total & Stats





The Philadelphia 76ers (49-23) face the Atlanta Hawks (41-31) in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. 76ers vs Hawks bets 76ers betting trends Philadelphia is over .500 against the spread this season with a 43-35-3 record.

If the 76ers are favored by at least 6.5 points, they are 18-13-1 against the spread this season.

Philadelphia and its opponents have exceeded the set total in just 40 of 81 games (49.4%) this season. 76ers last 10 games 76ers last ten games Date Opponent Result favorite Played as Spread Total 76ers Moneyline Opponent Moneyline Game type Indoor top bottom 14-6-2021 hawks 103-100 ATL Yes Away -3 226.5 -145 125 Playoffs No below 6/11/2021 hawks 127-111 PHIA Yes Away -2 224.5 -130 110 Playoffs Yes About 8-6-2021 hawks 118-102 PHIA Yes House -6.5 225 -275 235 Playoffs Yes below 6/6/2021 hawks 128-124 ATL Yes House -4.5 221 -190 170 Playoffs No About 2-6-2021 Wizards 129-112 PHIA Yes House -6 229.5 -250 210 Playoffs Yes About 31-5-2021 Wizards 122-114 WASH Yes Away -8.5 231.5 -380 310 Playoffs No About 5/29/2021 Wizards 132-103 PHIA Yes Away -5 229.5 -120 -100 Playoffs Yes About 26-5-2021 Wizards 120-95 PHIA Yes House -8 229 -380 310 Playoffs Yes below 5/23/2021 Wizards 125-118 PHIA Yes House -8.5 227.5 -350 290 Playoffs No About 16-5-2021 Magic 128-117 PHIA Yes House -6.5 213.5 -265 225 normal season Yes About Hawk’s betting trends Atlanta has a record ATS of 45-35-1 this season.

The Hawks earn an 8-6 record against the spread this season when they start a game as an underdog of at least 6.5 points.

43 of Atlanta’s 81 games (53.1%) this season have failed to make the over/under. Hawk’s last 10 games Hawk’s last ten games Date Opponent Result favorite Played as Spread Total Hawks Moneyline Opponent Moneyline Game type Indoor top bottom 14-6-2021 76ers 103-100 ATL No House +3 226.5 125 -145 Playoffs Yes below 6/11/2021 76ers 127-111 PHIA No House +2 224.5 110 -130 Playoffs No About 8-6-2021 76ers 118-102 PHIA No Away +6.5 225 235 -275 Playoffs No below 6/6/2021 76ers 128-124 ATL No Away +4.5 221 170 -190 Playoffs Yes About 2-6-2021 Knicks 103-89 ATL No Away +1.5 209 105 -125 Playoffs Yes below 5/30/2021 Knicks 113-96 ATL Yes House -4.5 209 -200 175 Playoffs Yes To push 28-5-2021 Knicks 105-94 ATL Yes House -4.5 211.5 -200 175 Playoffs Yes below 26-5-2021 Knicks 101-192 NYC No Away +2 213 115 -135 Playoffs No below 5/23/2021 Knicks 107-105 ATL No Away +1.5 214 100 -120 Playoffs Yes below 16-5-2021 missiles 124-95 ATL Yes House -7.5 232 -330 270 normal season Yes below 76ers top performers Joel Embiid leads the 76ers in points and rebounds. He scores 28.5 points per game and adds 10.6 rebounds.

Philadelphia’s assists leader is Ben Simmons, who hands out 6.9 per game.

Danny Green is the best three-pointer for the 76ers, scoring 2.5 per game.

Matisse Thybulle leads the team with 1.6 steals per game. Embiid collects 1.4 blocks per game to speed up Philadelphia. Hawk’s top performers Trae Young ranks first on the Hawks’ scoring and assist lists, with 25.3 points and 9.4 assists per game.

Clint Capela collects all the plates and is the rebounds leader in Atlanta, with 14.3 points per game.

Bogdan Bogdanovic makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawks, averaging 3.3 treys per game.

Atlanta’s Cam Reddish is first on the team’s steals standings with 1.3 per game and Capela is first in blocks with 2.0 per game. Powered by Data Skrive.

