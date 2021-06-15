Indian women return to Test cricket with clash against England | Cricket News







After multiple quarantines in India and the UK, the Mithali Raj-led squad was given just over a week to prepare for its first red ball game since November 2014.

Mithali was among the seven current players, who were part of that victorious eleven against South Africa in Mysuru. CAN. NOT. WAIT! Comment below and send your best wishes to #TeamIndia as they take on England tomorrow! https://t.co/310SAUQ8Iu — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) 1623736801000 BRISTOL: A favorable record in England and a “positive attitude” despite insufficient preparation time will boost India’s women’s cricket team as it takes on the seasoned hosts in its first Test engagement in nearly seven years here from Wednesday.After multiple quarantines in India and the UK, the Mithali Raj-led squad was given just over a week to prepare for its first red ball game since November 2014.Mithali was among the seven current players, who were part of that victorious eleven against South Africa in Mysuru. While veteran players like the skipper, her deputy Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Jhulan Goswami haven’t played any red ball cricket at all in recent times, it will be an even tougher test for the younger couple who can’t play first-class matches in domestic cricket .

Unlike the men’s team, which played intra-squad games in Southampton before the WTC final, the women only prepared themselves in the nets that could harm them in the four-day match. “The players are in good shape and have trained well, but there is no substitute for match training. Whether it’s a one-day game or a four-day game, you hit or bowl into the nets at the same time,” says a BCCI. a source told PTI.

“Because it’s a four-day game, only time will tell if they’re ready to stand on the field for extended periods of time or bowl for several long periods. When you’re playing an exhibition game there’s pressure. That same pressure is there not in the nets,” he added. #TeamIndia bowlers in full swing in the netting session ahead of the one-off Test against England. https://t.co/YrX4Fl6TuR — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) 1623663884000 Harmanpreet has already admitted they have limited time to prepare for the one-off test, but said India will enter the game “mentally prepared” after receiving valuable advice from the men’s team vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane.

There is a good chance that 17-year old batter Shafali Verma will open next to Mandhana in the game.

She goes into the game without baggage and could make a big impact at the top of the order.

The experienced trio of Mithali, Harmanpreet and Punam Raut are expected to get the job done in what will be challenging conditions for them.

There could be some respite in store for the batters as England prefer Kookaburra over the Dukes ball, doing more for the game as the home team builds up for the Ashes Test against Australia later in the year.

It also remains to be seen whether experienced pacers Jhulan Goswami and Shikha Pandey would be able to bowl for long periods, having not done so in a long time. We certainly can’t wait to see @JhulanG10 run in and pour out her heart for #TeamIndia. https://t.co/xKiTPWSQ2o — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) 1623507790000 The spinners, who had a memorable time at home in the limited overs series against South Africa, would love to make up for it.

The visitors can certainly take heart from their past in England, where they have lost in eight games and won two.

England all-rounder and newly appointed vice-captain Nat Sciver is one of six team members who played their final test match against India in August 2014.

The tourists had won that match in Wormsley by six wickets.

England remain the favorites to win the upcoming match, but Sciver expects India to play fearlessly.

“They’re an ever-growing side. There’s always a new, young talent on the team who isn’t afraid to go out and show what they’ve got. They seem more fearless than I’ve seen before,” Sciver said.

“Buy that with a lot of experience in their team – with Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami – they can be a very hard team to beat. Hopefully in England, under our circumstances, we can hone our skills and make sure we do the right things .

“The last time we played against India we weren’t very good in that test match and we weren’t playing to our potential, so hopefully we can do better this time,” she added.

Selections:

india: Mithali Raj (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (Vice Captain), Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Indrani Roy, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav

England: Heather Knight (Captain), Emily Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver (Vice Captain), Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield Hill







