Golden Knights roll past Canadiens in Stanley Cup semifinal opener

The uphill climb facing the Montreal Canadiens just got a little steeper.

The only Canadian team with a chance at the Stanley Cup lost 4-1 on Monday in their first of a best-of-seven semifinal against the top-seeded Vegas Golden Knights.

It was Montreal’s first game outside of Canada in 2021, and before a boisterous crowd of 17,884, it came a far cry from what COVID-19 restrictions have allowed north of the border all season.

It was also against an imposing and powerful team, one that the Habs haven’t played in all year, thanks to the one-off North Division again, a product of the pandemic that held all their regular season games against Canadian rivals.

“It’s the situation we’re in for everyone this year, at this stage you’re playing against a team that you haven’t played all year,” said interim head coach Dominique Ducharme.

The Habs appeared to be keeping pace with the Knights in Monday’s first period, but a sudden spate of penalties in the second, including a fluke in the opening seconds, seemed to sap their strength.

WATCH |Canadiens drop Game 1 against Golden Knights:

Vegas beats Montreal 4-1 in the opening game of the Stanley Cup semifinals.

“They certainly have their strengths, but we also have ours,” said Ducharme. “I really liked the way we started, but the penalties really destroyed our momentum and our rhythm.”

Shea Theodore opened the scoring with a terrifying one-timer beating a sliding Montreal netminder Carey Price 9:15 into the game.

It was the Vegas defender’s first goal in the playoffs.

The Knights made it 2-0 early in the second when Theodore faked a shot and pushed the puck to Alec Martinez, whose faceoff circle on a nearly empty net sent Price ducked in vain.

Defenders were responsible for 18 shots on goal by the home side.

“They’ve got some solid D-men there,” Price said after the game. “They found lanes and pulled pucks and jumped in the crowds. That’s what’s good” [defenders]do, and we’re just going to have to find a way to reduce that.”

Price stopped 26-of-30 shots for the Canadiens, with one of his best of the night midway through the second when Max Pacioretty fed Mark Stone with a sudden two-on-one rush, only to be robbed by a spectacular save from the glove .

VIEW | Habs’ Price makes spectacular glove savings:

Montreal goalkeeper Carey Price denies Vegas forward Mark Stone with a great glove save during Game 1 of their Stanley Cup semifinal series.

Marc-Andre Fleury turned in a 28 save performance for Vegas.

Montreal ruined Fleury’s shutout hopes with the man advantage at 12:05 in the second frame when rookie Cole Caufield buried a juicy rebound on Tyler Toffoli’s shot for his first goal of the playoffs.

But the momentum was short-lived: Less than a minute later, Mattias Janmark made it 3-1 from the edge of the crease by tapping a drifting shot from Alex Tuch down Price’s expansive path.

Knights defender Nick Holden made it 4-1 midway through the third and Reilly Smith registered his second assist of the night on the game.

Price went to the bench shortly after Holden’s goal and created a four-minute six-on-five hockey that gave Fleury a chance to show off to the fans.

VIEW | Carey Price makes shooters feel ‘inadequate’:

Rob Pizzo dives deep into the Habs playoffs with Athletics Montreal correspondent Arpon Basu.

The series promises to be a spirited one, with nearly every goal storm during the first 20 minutes ending in a scrum behind or off the net, often with frustrated Habs forward Brendan Gallagher in the middle of it.

Still, the first frame only produced one power play per side. Montreal failed to take advantage of an early high-sticking call against Vegas center Jonathan Marchesseault, then fought off the man advantage after Phillip Daneault took down Alex Pietrangelo deep in Montreal territory.

The penalty situation quickly changed in the second, which was only seven seconds old, when Habs defender Ben Chiarot’s blooper clearing attempt caught it just above the glass behind Fleury, a game delayed call.

It looked like a turning point and led to a series of penalties from which the Canadiens never seemed to recover.

“We had a good start, but after the penalties we were a little less dangerous and not as good with the puck,” said Ducharme. “That’s something we’re going to adapt, it’s something we know we can do and we know how to do it.”

VIEW | Canadiens continues unlikely playoff run:

Rob Pizzo breaks off the team's shocking run to the last four.

Montreal was 1-for-3 with the man advantage and Vegas was 0-for-4.

The top-ranked Golden Knights won an NHL-best 40 games in the reduced regular season of 56 games, tying Colorado for the highest point total in the league by 23 points over Montreal in the standings.

But the Canadiens have been the underdog twice this season.

They weren’t expected to beat the division-leading Toronto Maple Leafs in the opening round, nor were they favorites to beat third-place Winnipeg Jets in the second round. The team silenced critics on both occasions and entered Vegas with a seven-game win, including a sweep of the Jets.

However, it is not all familiar territory for the Habs.

The Montreal-Vegas series is the first cross-border matchup in the NHL this season, made possible by a federal waiver that allows teams to bypass the 14-day quarantine requirements.

Monday’s packed crowd contrasted sharply with the empty Canadian arenas during the regular season and even the 2,500 fans allowed into Montreal’s Bell Center during the playoffs.