Sports
Golden Knights roll past Canadiens in Stanley Cup semifinal opener
The uphill climb facing the Montreal Canadiens just got a little steeper.
The only Canadian team with a chance at the Stanley Cup lost 4-1 on Monday in their first of a best-of-seven semifinal against the top-seeded Vegas Golden Knights.
It was Montreal’s first game outside of Canada in 2021, and before a boisterous crowd of 17,884, it came a far cry from what COVID-19 restrictions have allowed north of the border all season.
“It’s the situation we’re in for everyone this year, at this stage you’re playing against a team that you haven’t played all year,” said interim head coach Dominique Ducharme.
The Habs appeared to be keeping pace with the Knights in Monday’s first period, but a sudden spate of penalties in the second, including a fluke in the opening seconds, seemed to sap their strength.
WATCH |Canadiens drop Game 1 against Golden Knights:
“They certainly have their strengths, but we also have ours,” said Ducharme. “I really liked the way we started, but the penalties really destroyed our momentum and our rhythm.”
Shea Theodore opened the scoring with a terrifying one-timer beating a sliding Montreal netminder Carey Price 9:15 into the game.
The Knights made it 2-0 early in the second when Theodore faked a shot and pushed the puck to Alec Martinez, whose faceoff circle on a nearly empty net sent Price ducked in vain.
Defenders were responsible for 18 shots on goal by the home side.
“They’ve got some solid D-men there,” Price said after the game. “They found lanes and pulled pucks and jumped in the crowds. That’s what’s good” [defenders]do, and we’re just going to have to find a way to reduce that.”
Price stopped 26-of-30 shots for the Canadiens, with one of his best of the night midway through the second when Max Pacioretty fed Mark Stone with a sudden two-on-one rush, only to be robbed by a spectacular save from the glove .
VIEW | Habs’ Price makes spectacular glove savings:
Marc-Andre Fleury turned in a 28 save performance for Vegas.
But the momentum was short-lived: Less than a minute later, Mattias Janmark made it 3-1 from the edge of the crease by tapping a drifting shot from Alex Tuch down Price’s expansive path.
Knights defender Nick Holden made it 4-1 midway through the third and Reilly Smith registered his second assist of the night on the game.
Price went to the bench shortly after Holden’s goal and created a four-minute six-on-five hockey that gave Fleury a chance to show off to the fans.
VIEW | Carey Price makes shooters feel ‘inadequate’:
The series promises to be a spirited one, with nearly every goal storm during the first 20 minutes ending in a scrum behind or off the net, often with frustrated Habs forward Brendan Gallagher in the middle of it.
The penalty situation quickly changed in the second, which was only seven seconds old, when Habs defender Ben Chiarot’s blooper clearing attempt caught it just above the glass behind Fleury, a game delayed call.
It looked like a turning point and led to a series of penalties from which the Canadiens never seemed to recover.
“We had a good start, but after the penalties we were a little less dangerous and not as good with the puck,” said Ducharme. “That’s something we’re going to adapt, it’s something we know we can do and we know how to do it.”
VIEW | Canadiens continues unlikely playoff run:
Montreal was 1-for-3 with the man advantage and Vegas was 0-for-4.
The top-ranked Golden Knights won an NHL-best 40 games in the reduced regular season of 56 games, tying Colorado for the highest point total in the league by 23 points over Montreal in the standings.
They weren’t expected to beat the division-leading Toronto Maple Leafs in the opening round, nor were they favorites to beat third-place Winnipeg Jets in the second round. The team silenced critics on both occasions and entered Vegas with a seven-game win, including a sweep of the Jets.
However, it is not all familiar territory for the Habs.
The Montreal-Vegas series is the first cross-border matchup in the NHL this season, made possible by a federal waiver that allows teams to bypass the 14-day quarantine requirements.
Monday’s packed crowd contrasted sharply with the empty Canadian arenas during the regular season and even the 2,500 fans allowed into Montreal’s Bell Center during the playoffs.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]