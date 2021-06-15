Virginia advances to fifth CWS in Grand Fashion





VIRGINIA ATHLETIC COMMUNICATIONS

COLUMBIA, SC Freshman Kyle Teel (Mahwah, NJ) hit a grand slam with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to propel Virginia (35-25) to a 5-2 win over Dallas Baptist (41-18) in game three of the Columbia super regional on Monday (June 14). The Cavaliers earn a place in the College World Series for the fifth time in the program’s history and the first since winning the National Championship in 2015. Heading into Omaha, Virginia went 6-0 in elimination matches. The grand slam was the first in UVA postseason history. Sophomore Matt Wyatt (Towson, Md.) took the win after throwing 5.2 innings scoreless relief. The righthander hit a career-high with eight strikeouts and improved to 4-1 this year. After the monumental Teel homerun, he threw an eight-pitch top of the eighth. He then retired the first two batters of the ninth and on a two-out DBU single caused the series-clinching flyout to the middle. Teel, who struckout with the tying run in third place in the fifth, would not be denied his second chance. DBU brought in a lefty, Peyton Sherlin, to take on UVA southpaws who hit Max Cotier (New Milford, Conn.) and the aforementioned Teel with two outs. Cotier kept the rally alive by beating the team with a sharp ground ball to the right side of the second basebag, which loaded the bases. Teel fought and eventually drove a 2-2 breaking ball over the centerfield wall. The home run was the ninth of the year for the first few years, tied for most of the team. The game was littered with excellent defensive efforts on both sides, including a flyout by Chris Newell (Newtown Square, Pa.) to rob Andres Sosa of a homerun in the seventh inning. Newell also squeezed out the final of the game in the top of the ninth. DBU’s Jackson Glenn gave the Patriots the lead in the third inning with a two-run homer in the third inning. It was DBU’s 101st home run of the season. The lead was shortened half an inning later by a bat solo-shot by Nic Kent (Charlottesville, Virginia) who was 2-for-4 with a run scored in the game. Virginia starting pitcher Nate Savino (Sterling, Va.) just gave up the homerun to Glenn in 3.1 innings of work. Savino made his first start of the NCAA tournament, striking out three batters and walking one in the no-decision. The Cavaliers will take on No. 3 national seed Tennessee on Sunday (June 20) at 1 p.m. CST on ESPN2. Virginia will be in a four-team series with Tennessee, Texas and the winner of the Mississippi State/Notre Dame game in the College World Series. The Cavaliers are the only remaining threesome in the CWS field of eight teams. additional notes

Virginia has hit 14 home runs in eight NCAA Tournament games.

The victory from behind was Virginias 14 wasthis of the 2021 season. All but two of them came after April 6.

Including Teels on Monday, Virginia has hit four grand slams this year, the highest total in a single season in school history.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos