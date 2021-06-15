Sports
Cricket: VVS Laxman proposes changes to make World Test Championship more interesting, Sports News
VVS Laxman praised the International Cricket Council for introducing them to the World Test Championship by keeping the importance of Test cricket in context.
“The World Testing Championship is a welcome addition to the cricket landscape. I have to commend the International Cricket Council for giving more context and relevance to the longer format. Especially for players like me who have never played in a World Cup, to to be able to compete in a World Cup is huge I know cricket has evolved a lot and we’ve made a lot of adjustments to provide entertainment and fun to the fans but it’s important to make sure we take care of the players too WTC is a step in the right direction.”
However, VVS Laxman wants some changes to be made to the next pattern of the World Testing Championship. He wants all Test countries to participate in the occasion, suggesting groups could be divided into two meetings of six to oblige the new participants.
The inaugural edition of the World Test Championship will come close this week with the final between India and New Zealand. A total of nine countries took part in the main competition, with Ireland, Afghanistan and Zimbabwe missing.
In his column for The Times of India, VVS Laxman clarified how adding more countries could improve Test cricket overall.
“However, I would like a few changes to make it more inclusive and competitive. While the two-year cycle is about right, I think all 12 test countries should be part of the competition. Maybe they could be split into two groups of six, with the two group stoppers playing a best-of-three final What that means is that the teams ranked in the bottom half of the ICC Test classifications can host some of the top teams, which not only boosts the interest in those respective countries but also strengthen their financial resources, otherwise it will be extremely difficult to bridge the already huge gap between the big names and the rest.
The ICC recently announced plans to expand cricket with the ODI World Cup expanding to a 14-group venue in the next cycle. The T20 World Cup will later include 20 groups, and more groups playing Test cricket will certainly help globalize the game.
Nevertheless, VVS Laxman’s idea of making the World Test Championship final a three-test shootout may not be a practical suggestion. Geoff Allardice, acting CEO of ICC, of late made sure that a best-of-three charge was impractical due to a crammed global schedule.
The CEO also claimed that the points system for the next release of the World Test Championship final will be changed, with equal points awarded for wins regardless of the length of the arrangement. VVS Laxman made a comparative idea in his segment, in which he specified how ICC could change the current framework.
“The points system could also do a little tweak. Perhaps the best way would be to put all WTC series on three matches. The marquees, like the Ashes of India vs England or Australia, can still hold more than four or five tests. but only the first three should be considered for points for the WTC. That will eliminate the disparity that now exists where the same number of points is offered for both a series of two tests and a series of five tests.”
However, VVS Laxman does not need a static scoring framework. He wants teams to be compensated with extra points in case they figure out how to win away from home.
“I would like to see more weight given to victories abroad. It is certainly not easy to win at home, but you have an edge because you know your conditions. Winning away is much more challenging and should be accompanied by a greater reward – he added.
The new World Test Championship cycle kicks off in August with the India vs England series. The ICC will announce the framework of the new points system for the series, but confirmed that they will stick to the pedigree of the points system to choose the positions.
