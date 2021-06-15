Sports
Ex-Michigan soccer players start petition in defense of Bo Schembechler
Several former players, coaches of Michigan Football staffers who played and worked for Bo Schembechler, come to defend him.
Last week, two former players, Gilvanni Johnson and David Kwiatkowski, along with Schembechler’s son, Matt, detailed the sexual abuse they suffered as patients of Dr. Robert Anderson, the longtime physician and soccer team doctor.
All three men said in a news conference Thursday that they told the iconic football coach what Anderson had done to them, but the younger Schembechler (in 1969), Kwaitkowski (1977) and Johnson (1982) all said the coach did nothing about it.
But now a different group of peers from the ex-players player started an online petitionto defend Schembechler’s legacy.
“Our experience tells us that the Bo Schembechler we knew would never have tolerated abuse or mistreatment of his players, his staff or any other individual,” the petition reads on Change.org. of such conduct, Coach Schembechler would have acted immediately to end it and ensure that anyone responsible for it was removed from the University of Michigan football program.
JEFF SEIDEL:Bo Schembechler’s legacy forever damaged. His statue should come down
“We want to be clear, as a group we sympathize with all victims of sexual abuse. Annual medical examinations by general practitioners or athletic examinations by a university doctor were the same examinations performed by the US military. There was no reason to suspect abuse in those circumstances. If Coach Schembechler had been aware of any criminal or sexual abuse, as we mentioned above, we believe he would have been outraged and taken immediate action.It is reasonable to assume that Coach Schembechler, like many at the time, believed that the physics was not offensive, but rather performed in accordance with standard medical practices.”
Meanwhile, at a press conference on Wednesday, dozens of other former players and UM students are expected to meet outside Michigan Stadium to go public as survivors of Anderson’s abuse and call on the Board of Regents to take action.
MITCH ALBOOM:Accusations against Bo Schembechler are devastating; such are the stories of the victims
Jim Brandstatter, the former UM offensive lineman under Schembechler and the longtime voice of Wolverine’s football, said in radio interviews on the weekend that it’s not fair to tie his former coach to Anderson.
“I have enormous sympathy for those who have suffered Dr. Anderson’s misconduct. Don’t get me wrong there, that behavior is unforgivable. But in my opinion it is also wrong to link Bo to it, especially only on charges,” he said. Fire stat. published reports.” Let’s face it, Bo is convicted with no real documentable evidence, only statements. My defense of Bos’ integrity and character should carry as much weight as I think, there are others who don’t think so, but just as much weight have his accusers. Doesn’t every accused have the right to a strong defense under the law? Well, Bo is gone now, and he has no defense.
Two weeks ago, in his second public comment about Schembechler’s connection to the Anderson report, UM coach Jim Harbaugh, who played at Michigan from 1982-86 when Anderson worked with the team, said: said he didn’t believe Schembechler would have stood by idly by if he knew about Anderson’s behavior.
SHAWN WINDSOR:Whatever you think about the survivors of Dr. Anderson, don’t ask ‘why now?’
“There was nothing I saw when I was a kid here, my dad was on the staff or when I played here… he never sat on anything. He never put anything off. He made sure it was for the sun went down. That’s the Bo Schembechler I know. There’s nothing that’s ever been swept under the rug or ignored. He’s dealt with everything in a timely manner. That’s the Bo Schembechler I knew,” Harbaugh said.
The Free Press has contacted every member of the Board of Regents regarding the status of the Bo Schembechler statue outside Schembechler Hall on campus. No one responded except President Denise Ilitch, who forwarded the university’s statement at last week’s press conference. There is:
“Our sympathy for all of Andersons victims is deep and unwavering, and we thank them for their courage in coming forward. We condemn and apologize for the tragic misconduct of the late Dr. Robert Anderson, who dropped out of college 17 years ago and died 13. years ago. We are determined to resolve their claims and continue the court-guided confidential mediation process.”
Free Press staff writers John Wisely and David Jesse contributed to this report. Contact Kirkland Crawford: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @HiKirkHere.
