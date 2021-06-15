Death of Padiham ‘sports legend’ and Clarets fan





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9491%"/> Fred Whalley, chairman of Padiham Football Club, has died aged 87 Passionate about grassroots and non-league football, Fred Whalley was also a devoted Clarets fan after his father took him to his first game at Turf Moor in the 1940s. A talented mathematician Fred joined the former Padiham Building Society after graduating from the city’s technical college. He started out as a cashier and rose to manager when the Bradford and Bingley Building Society took over and he was eventually appointed area manager. Fred was a man who ‘lived and breathed’ sport, especially football, he also liked cricket and table tennis and he had a keen competitive streak. Playing as a goalkeeper in local football, Fred hung up his shoes in the 1960s and started his own team, with a number of former schoolmates. Padiham St John’s was a huge success and Fred even formed a team for young players to keep kids off the streets and out of trouble. He led his team to victory in the 1971/72 season in an unprecedented double win in the League and Cup with a third win in the one-off Captain Gray Shield final. In 1977 Fred became chairman of Padiham Football Club and took some of his team from St John’s to play in the Lancashire Combination League. And it was very fitting that as a young boy Fred had helped move rubble and metal from the site to transform it into the Arbories memorial sports field it is to this day. Fred was also a former chairman and vice-chairman of the Burnley and District Football League. He also held the position of treasurer and secretary. At the time of his death he was the chairman of Padiham Football Club. Fred’s first wife Margaret was married to his second wife Doreen for 40 years and died in 1980 at the age of just 43. Fred is a devoted family man, leaving behind his son Stewart, daughter Carol and stepson Craig. He also leaves behind four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Fred’s funeral took place last Thursday and donations are being accepted in memory of Pendleside Hospice and Padiham FC.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos