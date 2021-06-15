Robinson suspended from returning to cricket action with Sussex second team | Cricket

Suspended England pacer Ollie Robinson, who took a short break from international cricket last week, will return to action with the Sussex second team on Tuesday, the county announced.

Robinson was suspended by the ECB for his offensive racist and sexist tweets, which date back to 2012-13, when he was 18 and 19.

The tweets surfaced when he made his England debut against New Zealand at Lord’s earlier this month.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has suspended the 27-year-old from international cricket pending an investigation.

“Mitch Claydon will be added to the Sharks squad as cover for the trip to Chelmsford. Henry Crocombe will not travel and will instead play in Sussexs behind closed doors Second XI T20 games against Hampshire at The 1st Central County Ground,” said Sussex in a statement.

“Henry is joined by Ollie Robinson in the second team. Ollie is returning to cricket after a short break last week,” it added.

Robinson missed Sussex’ Vitality Blast T20 games against Gloucestershire and Hampshire Hawks last week when the pacesetter decided to take a break to spend time with his family.

Robinson has already apologized for his tweets and gained support from his teammates even as some said the ECB was doing the right thing.

