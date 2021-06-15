Men’s tennis announces new additions to roster





NORMAL, sick. A few tennis stars have joined the Illinois state men’s tennis list for the upcoming 2021-22 campaign, as announced by the head coach Mark Klysner . Dominick Cuchran (Countryside, Illinois) and Arvid Hjalte (Falkenberg, Sweden) have joined the Redbirds and will look to make an immediate impact this season. Cuchran was ranked as number 8 in the country in his class in 2018 while playing his preparatory tennis at Lyons Township High School. Ranked as a 5 star on tennisrecruiting.net, Cuchran won the Chicago District Qualifier in the 12’s, 14’s, 16’s and 18’s divisions before moving to the state of Illinois. In 2018, he was honored as the USTA Chicago Male Junior Player of the Year. “I couldn’t be happier to have Dominick join our team this fall,” said Klysner. “Dominick will be arguably one of the highest-rated recruits we’ve ever had here at ISU. He’s had an exceptional junior career and will undoubtedly have an impressive career with us. He’s a consummate grinder in terms of style of play and I think that he will transition very well into the college game. He comes from a wonderful family and we are excited to get Dominick here in the fall and get back on the court.” Hjalte comes to the state of Illinois via the state of Utah, where he competed for the past two seasons. During the 2021 season, Hjalte set a 3-4 singles record at number 6 and set a 1-1 doubles record at number 3 after missing the first half of the season with an injury. As a freshman in 2020, he set an overall record of 7-13 in singles and 7-10 in doubles before the season was cut short due to the pandemic. However, he was able to earn All-Mountain West academic honors and was also a Joe E. and Elma Whitesides Scholar-Athlete Award recipient. During his preparatory career, Hjalte was ranked number 4 among the Swedish U18 players and had a Universal Tennis Ranking of 13. He was a semi-finalist in the Swedish Doubles Championship in 2016 and won the mixed doubles title in the Sweden U16 tournament in 2016. and was placed in the top-five in the U16 rankings. “Arvid is going to be such a great addition to our roster this fall,” said Klysner. “He comes here from a strong Utah State program where he played consistently in the lineup and had some huge wins ahead of them. His experience and background of playing at a high level coupled with his desire to get to the next level playing will only make us stronger” Arvid also brings strong academics with him, making him an easy fit in our group of guys. We look forward to having him here in the fall and getting to work.” GoRedbirds.com and the Illinois State Redbirds App: Your sources for Illinois State tickets, Weisbecker Scholarship Fund gifts, multimedia, Redbird merchandise, photos, and more.

