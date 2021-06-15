Paralympic champion Will Bayley hopes to benefit from Games delay





Paralympic table tennis champion Will Bayley believes the delay to the 2020 Games in Tokyo has given him a good chance of retaining his title. The Rio gold medalist required knee reconstruction last year after tore an anterior cruciate ligament during rehearsals for the TV show Strictly Come Dancing in October 2019. That left him struggling to get back fit in time for the Paralympic Games when they were originally scheduled for last summer. Bayley (right) was injured while performing on Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC) Delaying the Games by 12 months due to the coronavirus pandemic has therefore worked in his favor as he prays for a second class seven win. It would have been difficult to be fully fit last year now that I have a more realistic chance, the 33-year-old, who also won silver in London 2012, told www.bcurelaser.co.uk. Last year I tried to be positive, but it would have been difficult to defend my title well. I’ve been very lucky with the postponement of the Paralympic Games. Defending my title is of course the main ambition. I feel like I’m in good enough shape again to win the competition, but I’ll be competing against the best in the world and anything can happen on the day. I aim to keep the Paralympic title and I will give everything in Tokyo. Bayley followed silver in London 2012 with gold in Rio 2016 (Adam Davy/PA) Bayley was born with arthrogryposis, a congenital joint contracture in two or more parts of the body, and is used to living with pain. Living with arthrogryposis, you always have more pain from hard training sessions, said Bayley, an ambassador for the B-Cure Laser, a low-level laser therapy device that has helped his training and recovery. It’s like a tightening of the joints, which means I can’t open my hands fully, and the same goes for my feet. You get excessive pain and it causes a lack of mobility. You have to approach everything with a positive attitude. Look at the positive things in your life and think about what you can do, rather than what you can’t. You have to make the best of the situation. In major moments of pain, it is important to try to relax as much as possible and breathe through the pain.

