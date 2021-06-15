UNCs Gray Headlines 2021 Men’s All-ACC Academic Lacrosse Team





GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) North Carolina senior striker Chris Gray was named the Atlantic Coast Conferences 2021 Mens Lacrosse Scholar-Athlete of the Year and leads the All-ACC Academic Mens Lacrosse Team, announced Tuesday by the league office. Gray is North Carolina’s first ACC Mens Lacrosse Scholar-Athlete of the Year honoree since the award was established in 2007. Each of the league’s five men’s lacrosse programs is represented on the All-ACC Academic Team, which is made up of seven student athletes who have earned United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association First-Team All-America awards this season. Seventeen members of the All-ACC Academic Team were also named to the All-ACC Team. Virginia National Champion leads the ACC this season with 10 All-ACC Academic Team rosters. Duke came in second with nine picks. Born in Wading River, New York, Gray was named Lt. Col. JI (Jack) Turnbull Outstanding Attackman of the Year. He was the 2021 ACC Offensive Player of the Year, a USILA and Inside Lacrosse First-Team All-American, and one of five finalists for the Tewaaraton Award for Best Player in the Country. Gray scored 49 goals and assisted on 42 more to finish the season with a school record of 91 points, breaking the previous figure of 81 set by Bruce Ledwith in 1973. Gray, majoring in Management and Society, was awarded an ACC Weaver-James-Corrigan Postgraduate Scholarship. He was also one of the 10 finalists for the Senior CLASS Award. Six student athletes won the award for the third time in their careers: Dukes Joe Robertson, Syracuses Brett Kennedy, Stephen Rehfuss and Jamie Trimboli, and Virginias Kyle Kology and Matt Moore. The ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year awards were created in September 2007 to be presented annually to the best junior or senior student athlete in their respective sports. Minimum academic requirements for selection for the All-ACC academic team are a 3.0 credit average for the previous semester and a cumulative average of 3.0 during their academic career for undergraduate students. Athletic performance during the most recent season is also considered when selecting the All-ACC Academic Team. The ACC Honor Roll, which recognizes all congressional student athletes with a 3.0 grade average for the current academic year, will be published in July. 2021 ACC Men’s Lacrosse Scholar Athlete of the Year Chris Gray, North Carolina 2021 All-ACC Men’s Academic Lacrosse Team Mike Adler, Duke, G, Gr., Master of Management Studies

Braden Burke, Duke, D, Jr., Political Science

Owen Caputo, Duke, M, Jr., sociology

Tyler Carpenter, Duke, LSM, So., Sociology

JT Giles-Harris**, Duke, D, Gr., Master of Management Studies

Jake Naso, Duke, FO, Fr., Black and White

Brennan O’Neill, Duke, A, Fr., Black and White

Joe Robertson***, Duke, A, Sr., Political Science

Michael Sowers, Duke, A, Gr., Master of Management Studies

Will Bowen, North Carolina, D, Jr., Business Administration

Chris Gray, North Carolina, A, Sr., Management & Society

Collin Krieg, North Carolina, G, Fr., Undecided

Connor Maher**, North Carolina, M, Jr., Business Administration

Zac Tucci**, North Carolina, FO, Jr., Business Administration

Matt Wright, North Carolina, D, So., Exercise and Sports Science

Arden Cohen**, Notre Dame, D, Sr., Finance

Liam Entenmann, Notre Dame, G, So., Political Science

Kyle Gallagher, Notre Dame, FO, Gr., Master of Science Management

Ryan Hallenbeck, Notre Dame, SSDM, Sr., Finance

Pat Kavanagh, Notre Dame, A, So., Finance

Jack Kielty, Notre Dame, D, Gr., Master of Nonprofit Administration

Kyle Thornton, Notre Dame, Gr., Master of Science Management

Brendan Curry**, Syracuse, M, Sr., Marketing Management

Tucker Dordevic, Syracuse, M, Sr., Comm Rhet Studies

Brett Kennedy***, Syracuse, LSM, Gr., Info Security Management

Drake Porter**, Syracuse, G, Gr., Intercol Ath Adv

Stephen Rehfuss***, Syracuse, A, Gr., Intercol Ath Adv

Jamie Trimboli***, Syracuse, M, Gr., Info Security Management

Jared Conners, Virginia, D, Sr., Handel

Payton Cormier, Virginia, A, So., American Studies

Cole Kastner, Virginia, D, Fr., Zwartwit

Kyle Kology***, Virginia, D, Sr., Handel

Petey LaSalla**, Virginia, M, Jr., American Studies

Ian Laviano**, Virginia, A, Sr., Psychology

Matt Moore***, Virginia, A, Sr., Foreign Affairs

Alex Rode**, Virginia, G, Sr., Youth and Social Innovation

Cade Saustad**, Virginia, A, So., Economy

Connor Schellenberger, Virginia, A, R-Fr., Zwartwit *indicates number of All-ACC Academic Team awards-







