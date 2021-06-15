Manika Batra uses the long pimpled rubber in table tennis: Do you know why?

Becoming a nighttime sensation is something Manika Batra is well acquainted with. Hailing from Delhi, this cheerful 26-year-old also made table tennis get its fair share of recognition in a cricket-chanting nation when she won 4 medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Dubbed the ‘Golden Girl’ – Batra’s phenomenal run at Gold Coast, where she took two gold medals, one silver and one bronze, has made her the epitome of Indian table tennis.

At the 2018 Commonwealth Games, winner Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna took the lead in every match with astonishing grip, stumbling past Singapore’s three-time Olympic medalist Tianwei Feng, Zhou Yihan and veteran player Yu Mengyu to make history. She won gold in the women’s singles, gold in the women’s team event, silver with Mouma Das in doubles and finally a precious bronze with table tennis veteran Sharath Kamal in mixed doubles.

Making the world sit up and pay attention, this Maria Sharapova worshiper’s unique play style quickly became the talking point. Coached for most of her life by former player Sandeep Gupta, Batra switched to the long pimple rubber at the age of 8 on the advice of Gupta, who similarly had Neha Aggarwal, the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games representative. trained. Having booked a berth for the Tokyo Olympics during the Asian Olympic Qualifiers earlier in March, Batra’s second Olympic outing looks hopeful and promising as many eyes will be on this lanky table tennis star.

Manika Batra’s Deceptive Tactics



Manika Batra at the CWG 2018, Image Source: AFP

When it comes to Manika Batra, the 26-year-old is never lost in a Hamletian debate whether to fool her opponent or not. The answer is simple – it’s always a yes. After perfecting the art of playing with the long-pimpled rubber, Manika Batra’s touch with the game has earned her accolades galore and she has the medals to prove it.



During the women’s singles final against Singaporean Yu Mengyu, Batra left her opponent completely confused at times. Batra mixed her playing with masterly precision, producing shots that were astonishingly difficult to perfect. Using the ‘trick rubber’ or ‘trick rubber’ as many call it, Manika Batra has molded herself into a versatile player, capable of tricking her opponents into making mistakes and practically awarding her the point. It is with this bossy style of table tennis that Batra wrote her success story. Using the bats with long pimples can have a devilish effect during a match. Long pimples or anti-rubber, due to its ability to absorb the opponent’s spin and literally turn it around – backspin switches to topspin and the sidespin reacts like a flat, playing an important role in changing the tempo, the spin, the length of a ball. In an exclusive interview with The Bridge, Soumyadeep Roy, the newly appointed Chief Coach of Table Tennis India commented: “Manika Batra has really mastered the art of using the long pimples over the years. She has her game very well. can also challenge the big players with her forehand topspin. It is only because she has worked on the other aspects of the game that she can fully reap the benefits of using this rubber,” he said. However, using the long pimple isn’t the only trick that Manika Batra has up its sleeve. Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, where Manika will compete in women’s singles and mixed doubles, Roy remarks appreciatively: “The strong point of Manika’s game is her variety. If she plays 11 points, she has the opportunity to play any of the points differently using her rubber, which makes it difficult for the opponent to understand. She can slow down her opponent and in the next moment change the face of her rubber and become attacking.” Furthermore, Soumyadeep Roy states: “The big positive about Manika is that using the long pimple is not her only strong point. She has become equally strong in other areas and has the ability to bring variety to her game. There is nothing constant to her because she adapts to every point – disrupting the opponent’s rhythm and confusing her with this kind of unpredictability in her strokes, she has the ability to play with the normal rubber and immediately mix it with the stud side, making change is constant in its game.

The story of the rubber with long pimples



Manika Batra, Image Source: AFP

While the popular opinion is that too much analysis can disrupt the magic of things – in sports the beauty gets deeper the more you analyze. With the case of the pimple rubber, the story is equally deceiving and therefore there is more room for creating magic. And Manika Batra is a real wizard at work when she plays – carefully mixing shots and leaving the opponent perplexed and confused.

