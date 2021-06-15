Tampa Bay Rays say ace right-handed Tyler Glasnow partially tore UCL, strain flexor tendon





Tampa Bay Ray’s right-hander Tyler Glasnow has a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament and a flexor tendon strain, the team said Tuesday after undergoing an MRI. The Rays said a timeline for Glasnow’s possible return will be determined after he undergoes further medical examination. Glasnow, 27, will be placed on the 10-day injured list, and outfielder Mike Brosseau will be recalled from Triple-A Durham. Glasnow left Monday-evening’s game against the Chicago White Sox after four innings with a right elbow inflammation. He gave up two runs on three hits and left Tampa Bay leading 3-2 in a matchup of teams coming in with the two best records in the majors. The 6-foot-8 righthander walked once and struckout six, throwing 40 of 53 pitches for strikes. After the Rays’ 5-2 win, Glasnow said he felt something was wrong, but not very sore, in the elbow as he made his final pitch in the fourth. He told the coaching staff and was replaced by Ryan Thompson. “The last few pitches I just felt a little tug,” Glasnow said. “I didn’t want to go out and risk it. The velo was still there; it just didn’t feel right.” Glasnow is 5-2 this season with a 2.66 ERA and is 10-2 over his past 21 starts dating Aug. 12, 2020. He struckout 123 batters in 88 innings while walking only 27. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos