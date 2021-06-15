Packers, Bellin Health Back To Football Events Begin Training Camp





The Green Bay Packers and Bellin Health have teamed up again to bring fans a range of Back to football events to kick off Packers 2021 training camp. While the Packers Training Camp schedule is still being finalized, fans can mark their calendars for the 12th annual ‘5K Run/Walk at Lambeau Field’, scheduled for Saturday, July 24 at 8 a.m. The computerized run is marked by a neighborhood route that eventually takes participants to Lambeau Field and around the famous grid. The event has a special finish line, the Packers’ ‘G’, painted on grass in the parking lot. All participants will receive a Packers 5K Run T-shirt, a bib number and a timing chip. The first 2500 to register will also receive a bag with logo. In addition, photos will be taken on the track and will be available for free on the Packers 5K Run website. Packers-themed awards will be presented to the top three finishers in each age group. An award ceremony will take place after the race. Registration, which is $30 for adults and $20 for children (12 and under), is now available online at available packers.com/fans/packers-5k. Early registration is encouraged. After July 12, the registration fee will increase to $35 and $25, respectively. The Packers partner with: local charities to raise money through the 5K event. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Green Bay Volunteer Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters and Preble High School Music/Athletics. Back to football also includes the Packers 1K Kids Run presented by Polaris. Kids 10 and under will have the chance to walk a Lambeau Lap on Friday, July 23 at 6pm. Registration for the Kids Run is $10 and all participants will receive a Packers 1K Run t-shirt. The first 1,000 registered will receive a bag with a logo. Registration is possible at packers.com/fans/packers-5k. Packers Training Camp, presented by Bellin Health, will begin the last week of July, with dates and times to be announced shortly. The organization expects fans to be allowed to attend training sessions, but some elements of the traditional training camp experience may be different from previous years due to possible changes to protocols established by the NFL and NFL Players Association. As training camp gets closer, more information will be shared so fans know what to expect before coming to practice. Packers Family Night, presented by Bellin Health is scheduled for Saturday, August 7. More information about Family Night, including the ticket sale date and details of the associated festivities, will be announced once it is finalized.

