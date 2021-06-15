Sports
List of Qualified Indian Athletes, Programs, Schedule
India at Tokyo Olympics:Nearly 100 Indian athletes across 13 sporting events have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, which kick off on July 23. India has seen an increase in each of the past three editions and the trend is likely to continue in Japan. While the shooting and archery federations have announced the squad for the respective sports, some have not yet released the final list of athletes. The latest Indian athlete to confirm an Olympic quota in Tokyo is weightlifter Mirabai Chanu.
India at Tokyo Olympics – Full List of Qualified Athletes
Archery
Name
Style/Category
Tarundeep Rai
Men’s recurve
Atanu Das
Men’s recurve
Pravin Jadhavi
Men’s recurve
Deepika Kumaric
ladies recurve
Athletic
Name
Style/Category
KT Irfan
Men’s 20 km race walk
Sandeep Kumara
Men’s 20 km race walk
Avinash Sable
Men’s 3000m steeplechase
Murali Sreeshankar
Men’s long jump
Neeraj Chopra
javelin throw
Shivpal Singh
javelin throw
Kamalpreet Kauro
Discus throw ladies
Bhawna Jato
20 km race walk ladies
Priyanka Goswami
20 km race walk ladies
4 × 400 mixed relay
boxing
Name
Style/Category
Vikas Krishnan
Men 69kg
Lovlina Borgohain
Ladies 69 kg
Ashish Kumara
Men 75kg
Pooja Rani
Ladies 75kg
Satish Kumara
Men 91kg
Maria Komo
Ladies 51kg
Amit Panghal
Men 52kg
Manish Kaushik
Men 53kg
Simranjit Kauro
Ladies 60kg
shoot
Name
Style/Category
Anjum Moudgil
10m air rifle for women
Apurvi Chandela
10m air rifle for women
Divyansh Singh Panwar
Men’s 10m Air Rifle
Deepak Kumara
Men’s 10m Air Rifle
Tejaswini Sawant
50 m ladies rifle 3 position
Sanjeev Rajput
50m Men’s Rifle 3 Position
Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar
50m Men’s Rifle 3 Position
Manu Bhaker
10m Women’s Air Pistol
Yashaswini Singh Deswali
10m Women’s Air Pistol
Saurabh Chaudhary
Men’s 10m Air Pistol
Abhishek Verma
Men’s 10m Air Pistol
Rahi Sarnobat
25m ladies pistol
Chinki Yadavi
25m women’s pistol (replaced by Elavenil Valarivan)
Angad Veer Singh Bajwa
Men’s Skeet
Mairaj Ahmad Khan
Men’s Skeet
Table tennis
Name
Sharat Kamali
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
Sutirtha Mukherjee
Manika Batra
wrestle
Name
Style/Category
Seema Bisla
Women’s freestyle, 50 kg
Vinesh Phogat
Women’s freestyle, 53 kg
Anshu Malik
Women’s freestyle, 57 kg
Sonam Malik
Women’s freestyle, 62 kg
Ravi Kumar Dahiya
Freestyle men 57 kg
Bajrang Punic
Freestyle men 65 kg
Deepak Punia |
Freestyle men 86 kg
Sumit Malik
Freestyle men 125kg
The sailing
Name
Style/Category
Nethra Kumanan
Laser radial
Vishnu Saravanan
Laser standard
KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar
49er
Rowing
Arjun Jat and Arvind Singh lightweight men’s double sculls
Hockey
Men’s National Team
National women’s team
Gymnastics
Pranati Nayak
screens
Bhavani Devic
Rider
Fouad Mirza
Weightlifting
Mirabai Chanu
India at Tokyo Olympics – How has India performed in previous Olympics?
India’s first medal came at the 1900 Paris Olympics, when Norman Pritchard won a silver medal in the men’s 200 meters. From Independent India, the Indian hockey team took its first medal at the 1948 London Games. The first individual medal from independent India was won by Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav at the 1952 Helsinki Games in wrestling.
India has won a total of 28 medals at the Summer Games, with hockey being the most successful sport.
|Sport
|gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|Field hockey
|8
|1
|2
|11
|shoot
|1
|2
|1
|4
|Athletics
|0
|2
|0
|2
|wrestle
|0
|1
|4
|5
|Badminton
|0
|1
|1
|2
|boxing
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Tennis
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Weightlifting
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Total
|9
|7
|12
|28
India at Tokyo Olympics: which edition was the best for India?
It was the 2012 London Games when India made its presence felt. For the first time in India’s history, the country won six medals in one edition at the Olympics.
|2012 London
|Vijay Kumara
|Silver
|shoot
|Rapid fire pistol 25 men
|2012 London
|Sushil Kumara
|Silver
|wrestle
|Men’s freestyle 66 kg
|2012 London
|Saina Nehwal
|Bronze
|Badminton
|Women’s singles
|2012 London
|Maria Komo
|Bronze
|boxing
|Women’s Flyweight
|2012 London
|Gagan Narang
|Bronze
|shoot
|10m air rifle men
|2012 London
|Yogeshwar bun
|Bronze
|wrestle
|Freestyle men 60 kg
India at Tokyo Olympics: achievements at the last Olympics
India won just two medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics, but was certainly a first. It was India’s first time to win a silver medal in Badminton, courtesy of PV Sindhu. Sakshi Malik also became the first Indian female wrestler to win a medal.
Rio de Janeiro 2016
PV Sindhu
Silver
Badminton
Women’s singles
Rio de Janeiro 2016
Sakshi Maliko
Bronze
wrestle
Women’s freestyle 58 kg
India at Tokyo Olympics: Key Athletes to Watch Out For –
wrestle: Bajrang Punia (65kg), Ravi Dahiya (57kg) and Vinesh Phogat (53kg)
Badminton:PV Sindhu (women’s single), Satwik Rankireddy – Chirag Shetty (men’s double)
Table tennis:Manika Batra, G Sathiyan and Sharath Kamal
Shoot:Anjum Moudgil, Divyansh Singh Parmar, Elavenil Valarevin, Manu Bhaker
Athletics:Neeraj Chopra, Murali Sreeshankar
Weightlifting:Mirabai Chanu
boxing:Vikash Krishnan, Amit Panghal and Mary Komo
India at Tokyo Olympics: When and Where to Watch Tokyo 2020
The live streaming for the Tokyo Olympics will be broadcast on Sony Sports. The times for the games have not yet been announced.
