List of Qualified Indian Athletes, Programs, Schedule





India at Tokyo Olympics:Nearly 100 Indian athletes across 13 sporting events have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, which kick off on July 23. India has seen an increase in each of the past three editions and the trend is likely to continue in Japan. While the shooting and archery federations have announced the squad for the respective sports, some have not yet released the final list of athletes. The latest Indian athlete to confirm an Olympic quota in Tokyo is weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. India at Tokyo Olympics – Full List of Qualified Athletes



Archery Name Style/Category Tarundeep Rai Men’s recurve Atanu Das Men’s recurve Pravin Jadhavi Men’s recurve Deepika Kumaric ladies recurve Athletic Name Style/Category KT Irfan Men’s 20 km race walk Sandeep Kumara Men’s 20 km race walk Avinash Sable Men’s 3000m steeplechase Murali Sreeshankar Men’s long jump Neeraj Chopra javelin throw Shivpal Singh javelin throw Kamalpreet Kauro Discus throw ladies Bhawna Jato 20 km race walk ladies Priyanka Goswami 20 km race walk ladies 4 × 400 mixed relay boxing Name Style/Category Vikas Krishnan Men 69kg Lovlina Borgohain Ladies 69 kg Ashish Kumara Men 75kg Pooja Rani Ladies 75kg Satish Kumara Men 91kg Maria Komo Ladies 51kg Amit Panghal Men 52kg Manish Kaushik Men 53kg Simranjit Kauro Ladies 60kg shoot Name Style/Category Anjum Moudgil 10m air rifle for women Apurvi Chandela 10m air rifle for women Divyansh Singh Panwar Men’s 10m Air Rifle Deepak Kumara Men’s 10m Air Rifle Tejaswini Sawant 50 m ladies rifle 3 position Sanjeev Rajput 50m Men’s Rifle 3 Position Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar 50m Men’s Rifle 3 Position Manu Bhaker 10m Women’s Air Pistol Yashaswini Singh Deswali 10m Women’s Air Pistol Saurabh Chaudhary Men’s 10m Air Pistol Abhishek Verma Men’s 10m Air Pistol Rahi Sarnobat 25m ladies pistol Chinki Yadavi 25m women’s pistol (replaced by Elavenil Valarivan) Angad Veer Singh Bajwa Men’s Skeet Mairaj Ahmad Khan Men’s Skeet Table tennis Name Sharat Kamali Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Sutirtha Mukherjee Manika Batra wrestle Name Style/Category Seema Bisla Women’s freestyle, 50 kg Vinesh Phogat Women’s freestyle, 53 kg Anshu Malik Women’s freestyle, 57 kg Sonam Malik Women’s freestyle, 62 kg Ravi Kumar Dahiya Freestyle men 57 kg Bajrang Punic Freestyle men 65 kg Deepak Punia | Freestyle men 86 kg Sumit Malik Freestyle men 125kg The sailing Name Style/Category Nethra Kumanan Laser radial Vishnu Saravanan Laser standard KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar 49er Rowing Arjun Jat and Arvind Singh lightweight men’s double sculls Hockey Men’s National Team National women’s team Gymnastics Pranati Nayak screens Bhavani Devic Rider Fouad Mirza Weightlifting Mirabai Chanu India at Tokyo Olympics – How has India performed in previous Olympics? India’s first medal came at the 1900 Paris Olympics, when Norman Pritchard won a silver medal in the men’s 200 meters. From Independent India, the Indian hockey team took its first medal at the 1948 London Games. The first individual medal from independent India was won by Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav at the 1952 Helsinki Games in wrestling. India has won a total of 28 medals at the Summer Games, with hockey being the most successful sport. Sport gold Silver Bronze Total Field hockey 8 1 2 11 shoot 1 2 1 4 Athletics 0 2 0 2 wrestle 0 1 4 5 Badminton 0 1 1 2 boxing 0 0 2 2 Tennis 0 0 1 1 Weightlifting 0 0 1 1 Total 9 7 12 28 India at Tokyo Olympics: which edition was the best for India? It was the 2012 London Games when India made its presence felt. For the first time in India’s history, the country won six medals in one edition at the Olympics. 2012 London Vijay Kumara Silver shoot Rapid fire pistol 25 men 2012 London Sushil Kumara Silver wrestle Men’s freestyle 66 kg 2012 London Saina Nehwal Bronze Badminton Women’s singles 2012 London Maria Komo Bronze boxing Women’s Flyweight 2012 London Gagan Narang Bronze shoot 10m air rifle men 2012 London Yogeshwar bun Bronze wrestle Freestyle men 60 kg India at Tokyo Olympics: achievements at the last Olympics India won just two medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics, but was certainly a first. It was India’s first time to win a silver medal in Badminton, courtesy of PV Sindhu. Sakshi Malik also became the first Indian female wrestler to win a medal. Rio de Janeiro 2016 PV Sindhu Silver Badminton Women’s singles Rio de Janeiro 2016 Sakshi Maliko Bronze wrestle Women’s freestyle 58 kg India at Tokyo Olympics: Key Athletes to Watch Out For – wrestle: Bajrang Punia (65kg), Ravi Dahiya (57kg) and Vinesh Phogat (53kg) Badminton:PV Sindhu (women’s single), Satwik Rankireddy – Chirag Shetty (men’s double) Table tennis:Manika Batra, G Sathiyan and Sharath Kamal Shoot:Anjum Moudgil, Divyansh Singh Parmar, Elavenil Valarevin, Manu Bhaker Athletics:Neeraj Chopra, Murali Sreeshankar Weightlifting:Mirabai Chanu boxing:Vikash Krishnan, Amit Panghal and Mary Komo India at Tokyo Olympics: When and Where to Watch Tokyo 2020 The live streaming for the Tokyo Olympics will be broadcast on Sony Sports. The times for the games have not yet been announced.

