List of Qualified Indian Athletes, Programs, Schedule

India at Tokyo Olympics:Nearly 100 Indian athletes across 13 sporting events have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, which kick off on July 23. India has seen an increase in each of the past three editions and the trend is likely to continue in Japan. While the shooting and archery federations have announced the squad for the respective sports, some have not yet released the final list of athletes. The latest Indian athlete to confirm an Olympic quota in Tokyo is weightlifter Mirabai Chanu.

India at Tokyo Olympics – Full List of Qualified Athletes



Archery

Name

Style/Category

Tarundeep Rai

Men’s recurve

Atanu Das

Men’s recurve

Pravin Jadhavi

Men’s recurve

Deepika Kumaric

ladies recurve

Athletic

Name

Style/Category

KT Irfan

Men’s 20 km race walk

Sandeep Kumara

Men’s 20 km race walk

Avinash Sable

Men’s 3000m steeplechase

Murali Sreeshankar

Men’s long jump

Neeraj Chopra

javelin throw

Shivpal Singh

javelin throw

Kamalpreet Kauro

Discus throw ladies

Bhawna Jato

20 km race walk ladies

Priyanka Goswami

20 km race walk ladies

4 × 400 mixed relay

boxing

Name

Style/Category

Vikas Krishnan

Men 69kg

Lovlina Borgohain

Ladies 69 kg

Ashish Kumara

Men 75kg

Pooja Rani

Ladies 75kg

Satish Kumara

Men 91kg

Maria Komo

Ladies 51kg

Amit Panghal

Men 52kg

Manish Kaushik

Men 53kg

Simranjit Kauro

Ladies 60kg

shoot

Name

Style/Category

Anjum Moudgil

10m air rifle for women

Apurvi Chandela

10m air rifle for women

Divyansh Singh Panwar

Men’s 10m Air Rifle

Deepak Kumara

Men’s 10m Air Rifle

Tejaswini Sawant

50 m ladies rifle 3 position

Sanjeev Rajput

50m Men’s Rifle 3 Position

Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar

50m Men’s Rifle 3 Position

Manu Bhaker

10m Women’s Air Pistol

Yashaswini Singh Deswali

10m Women’s Air Pistol

Saurabh Chaudhary

Men’s 10m Air Pistol

Abhishek Verma

Men’s 10m Air Pistol

Rahi Sarnobat

25m ladies pistol

Chinki Yadavi

25m women’s pistol (replaced by Elavenil Valarivan)

Angad Veer Singh Bajwa

Men’s Skeet

Mairaj Ahmad Khan

Men’s Skeet

Table tennis

Name

Sharat Kamali

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

Sutirtha Mukherjee

Manika Batra

wrestle

Name

Style/Category

Seema Bisla

Women’s freestyle, 50 kg

Vinesh Phogat

Women’s freestyle, 53 kg

Anshu Malik

Women’s freestyle, 57 kg

Sonam Malik

Women’s freestyle, 62 kg

Ravi Kumar Dahiya

Freestyle men 57 kg

Bajrang Punic

Freestyle men 65 kg

Deepak Punia |

Freestyle men 86 kg

Sumit Malik

Freestyle men 125kg

The sailing

Name

Style/Category

Nethra Kumanan

Laser radial

Vishnu Saravanan

Laser standard

KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar

49er

Rowing

Arjun Jat and Arvind Singh lightweight men’s double sculls

Hockey

Men’s National Team

National women’s team

Gymnastics

Pranati Nayak

screens

Bhavani Devic

Rider

Fouad Mirza

Weightlifting

Mirabai Chanu

India at Tokyo Olympics – How has India performed in previous Olympics?

India’s first medal came at the 1900 Paris Olympics, when Norman Pritchard won a silver medal in the men’s 200 meters. From Independent India, the Indian hockey team took its first medal at the 1948 London Games. The first individual medal from independent India was won by Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav at the 1952 Helsinki Games in wrestling.

India has won a total of 28 medals at the Summer Games, with hockey being the most successful sport.

SportgoldSilverBronzeTotal
Field hockey81211
shoot1214
Athletics0202
wrestle0145
Badminton0112
boxing0022
Tennis0011
Weightlifting0011
Total971228

India at Tokyo Olympics: which edition was the best for India?

It was the 2012 London Games when India made its presence felt. For the first time in India’s history, the country won six medals in one edition at the Olympics.

2012 LondonVijay KumaraSilvershootRapid fire pistol 25 men
2012 LondonSushil KumaraSilverwrestleMen’s freestyle 66 kg
2012 LondonSaina NehwalBronzeBadmintonWomen’s singles
2012 LondonMaria KomoBronzeboxingWomen’s Flyweight
2012 LondonGagan NarangBronzeshoot10m air rifle men
2012 LondonYogeshwar bunBronzewrestleFreestyle men 60 kg

India at Tokyo Olympics: achievements at the last Olympics

India won just two medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics, but was certainly a first. It was India’s first time to win a silver medal in Badminton, courtesy of PV Sindhu. Sakshi Malik also became the first Indian female wrestler to win a medal.

Rio de Janeiro 2016

PV Sindhu

Silver

Badminton

Women’s singles

Rio de Janeiro 2016

Sakshi Maliko

Bronze

wrestle

Women’s freestyle 58 kg

India at Tokyo Olympics: Key Athletes to Watch Out For –

wrestle: Bajrang Punia (65kg), Ravi Dahiya (57kg) and Vinesh Phogat (53kg)

Badminton:PV Sindhu (women’s single), Satwik Rankireddy – Chirag Shetty (men’s double)

Table tennis:Manika Batra, G Sathiyan and Sharath Kamal

Shoot:Anjum Moudgil, Divyansh Singh Parmar, Elavenil Valarevin, Manu Bhaker

Athletics:Neeraj Chopra, Murali Sreeshankar

Weightlifting:Mirabai Chanu

boxing:Vikash Krishnan, Amit Panghal and Mary Komo

India at Tokyo Olympics: When and Where to Watch Tokyo 2020

The live streaming for the Tokyo Olympics will be broadcast on Sony Sports. The times for the games have not yet been announced.

