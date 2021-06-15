



LAKE FOREST, Illinois — Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham admitted on Tuesday he was lucky to avoid serious injury when he was involved in a unilateral overturning accident in Miami in early March. Before the start of Chicago’s mandatory three-day mini-camp, Graham calmly told the poignant story of how he had to swerve on the day of the accident to dodge a disabled car in the middle lane of the freeway while he and his dog, Ginger, were making an early morning run. ride to the airport. “I was on the toll road and I saw a cop sort of going off this exit with his lights off, he was backing up so I came across two lanes and the sun is coming up a little bit,” said Graham op Zoom. “So if I go over [a] hill, I look up and there’s a disabled vehicle in the middle lane, and I’m going about 90 mph. Probably about 15 meters away [from the disabled car], I swerved to the left and barely missed it but I was on my way to a bridge so I had to make a last minute decision so I decided to turn right and turn it around to avoid crossing that bridge to jump [bridge]. “I ended up rolling – the officer said four times – and skidded on the roof for about 100 yards. It was a wild one.” Graham and Ginger escaped the wreckage unscathed, but the end result could have been much worse. “I was talking to the officer right after the accident, and to my mechanic, and it really felt like a game. Everything was very slow. I can remember making every decision. I can really remember that my phone was floating in the air — I could see the time. I just knew it wasn’t my time. I thought I’d never die from something so stupid. “But of course I was very lucky.” Graham, who was not at fault, expressed his gratitude to the police officers and first responders who rushed to the scene. Graham, 34, had 50 catches for 456 yards and eight touchdowns for the Bears last year. The five-time Pro Bowl roster is entering its second season with Chicago.

