Sports
Proteas’ woeful away record in Test cricket: ‘We long for a series win’
Proteas fielding coach Justin Ontong during the team’s practice at SuperSport Park in Centurion on December 24, 2019.
Anne Laing/Gallo Images/Getty Images)
- Proteas fielding coach Justin Ontong says they are eager for a Test series win against the West Indies.
- The Proteas did have one against Sri Lanka at the beginning of this year, but travel was quite difficult for them.
- SA have not won a road test series since their 1-0 success against Sri Lanka in 2014.
That the Proteas have not won a series on the road since their stay in Sri Lanka in 2014 is not something that has been lost to Proteas assistant coach Justin Ontong.
He was still a senior player with the Cape Cobras and was still on the national T20 team at the time, while Test captain Dean Elgar started playing as an opener alongside Alviro Petersen.
With the innings and 63-run first Test win against the West Indies in St Lucia, South Africa’s first Test win on the road since their 340-run humiliation of England at Nottingham in July 2017, it was a small choice from a winning perspective outside South Africa.
It is for these reasons that Ontong is enjoying a win in the second Test starting on Friday in St Lucia.
“A series win would be huge. That’s something we long for,” said Ontong.
“In terms of our cricket we want to play a winning cricket brand and we want to make the people at home proud.
“If we can continue to play the kind of cricket we play, we hope to become a world beater and get some wins outside the home too. Those are crucial and we don’t take them for granted.”
One of South Africa’s weaknesses was their fieldwork. It came under tight scrutiny earlier this year during the Pakistan Test series, where dropped catches cost Test matches.
On a Daren Sammy Cricket Ground pitch that offered copious lateral movement and bounced through the three days, catching slip would be the difference between the teams.
South Africa caught everything that came their way on all three days and Ontong expects the players to raise their standards for the second Test.
“It’s something we’ve been criticized for recently, so there’s been a lot of emphasis on trying to get it right,” Ontong said.
“Also, our staff has changed a bit and our slip catch in the first test was excellent.
“We have some young faces there and we had to work really hard in that particular aspect, while the wicket was useful too.
“For the second Test, we will put a lot of emphasis on re-sharpening that department.”
For once, South Africa were able to get all three divisions to work where the bowling prevented West Indies from getting to 200 in both innings.
While the batting still remains a work-in-progress, there was a welcome return from Quinton de Kock in the form of tons, while sturdiness was provided by Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram in test conditions that paved the way for De Kocks competition winning contribution.
Ontong admitted it won’t be that easy in the second Test.
“We were brilliant in all three departments and those are the standards we set for ourselves, but it won’t be so easy the second time around,”
“There will be a lot of work behind the scenes to ensure the standards are not scrapped and I hope we can continue in that direction.”
