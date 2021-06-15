Match Pointe wheelchair tennis offers disabled athletes a competitive environment

That’s what Hilary Muehlberger consumes when she picks up a tennis racket every week. She can push aside the stresses of life and take on an opponent in pure competition, something that was once thought to be gone from her life.

The only difference between Muehlberger and any other avid tennis player is that the squeak of sneakers on the court is replaced by the squeak of wheelchair wheels.

Ms. Wheelchair America 2020 winner started playing wheelchair tennis in 2016 after suffering a spinal cord injury in a car accident. Once a competitive volleyball and soccer player, Muehlberger was able to sink her teeth back into athletics in a way she no longer thought possible.

On Saturday and Sunday, Muehlberger drove from Missouri to Sioux Falls to assist in a wheelchair tennis show hosted by the Huether Family Match Pointe facility in hopes of spreading the sport to help others find or regain the same passion.

I learned more through my teammates and adaptive sports than I would ever sit in a doctor’s office, Muehlberger said. They are always inventing new ways to be independent. I think it is invaluable. We want everyone to be as independent as possible. Whatever level that may be, that’s up to me. Even if it’s something small, it can change a person’s whole outlook.

At the time of her crash, Muehlberger was drinking heavily and had a drug addiction. She was able to find sobriety and had a desire to participate in athletics, but did not like going to a gym. Muehlberger came to tennis and it filled a slice of life that was missing after the crash.

Having like-minded people on the tennis team to hang out with helped navigate the new challenges she was not used to. She even compared tennis to free therapy.

But what was unexpected was the level of competition. Like many unfamiliar with adaptive sports, Muehlberger assumed it would be easy and uncompetitive. Such a theory turned out to be false on the first day. She learned how adaptive sports have national and world rankings, while the Paralympics were more akin to the Olympics than the Special Olympics.

Once I started playing tennis, I learned that I was completely wrong, Muehlberger said. I’ve been to (wheelchair) rugby and basketball and those guys are no joke. I’ve never tried sled hockey, but there were a bunch of those guys this weekend (in Sioux Falls) and those guys are intense. If you come from the healthy world, you won’t see the Paralympics or adaptive sports unless you have a reason to participate.

Among those who joined Muehlberger at Match Pointe, where exercises and a summer competition are held from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm on Wednesdays at Frank Olson Park in Sioux Falls, Bob Uecker, a walking quadrapalegic, was injured in a car crash accident at age 17.

Until the crash caused several paralysis in all four limbs, Uecker saw a college football scholarship as a placekicker. The Sioux Falls native was determined to maintain an athlete’s mindset, with an emphasis on strength training and adaptive water and snow skiing, but never played or interacted with people who practiced wheelchair sports.

Because he could walk with a cane, Uecker was determined not to use a wheelchair for nearly 40 years. He felt there was a stigma that he was somehow less capable with a chair. A fear of cancer eventually ravaged his body for a period in 2016 and he reluctantly began using a chair, eventually leading to an attempt at adaptive tennis.

I didn’t want to think of myself as disabled, I didn’t want to be around other people who were disabled. I wanted to be around able-bodied people because that’s what I wanted to strive for, Uecker said. It wasn’t until I found Ski for Light in (the Black Hills) that my outlook on life completely changed.

While recovering from cancer, Uecker, who first met Muehlberger while skiing in Lead, decided to try tennis and his mindset began to evolve. He enjoyed the sport and found that it was something he could gradually improve. As he continued to play, the teenage competitor wiped out 40 years earlier began to resurface.

It helped me refocus and set some athletic goals, said Uecker, who is a salesperson by trade. In the brain, I’m still an athlete, so I wanted to chase something. We have this great facility and we just had this great weekend with coaches who know exactly what to tell us.

When Match Pointe and Sanford Health started adaptive tennis together three years ago, the goal was simply to find enough players. As a United States Tennis Association Northern couple, Match Pointe tennis pro Lisa Marie Johnson began handing out similar programs in the region.

Match Pointe has eight players 15 who attended the showcase and practice twice a month throughout the year, hoping to play or host travel tournaments in the future. Johnson says Match Pointe, which has six indoor courts and is located in the Sanford Sports Complex, will hold an annual wheelchair tennis showcase, along with a USTA-approved tournament to coincide with a burgeoning sport.

All of the professional Grand Slams US Open, Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon have hosted open wheelchair tennis (divisions) for the first time, Johnson said. It is competitive at every level.

For Muehlberger and Uecker, the discovery of tennis not only rekindled competitive passions, but also enabled them to remove the stigmas that had developed in the able-bodied world. In a competitive tennis match, they no longer feel the need to prove their competence and normality to the rest of the world.

For a long time, I didn’t realize how hard I was trying to put other people around me at ease, Muehlberger said. I always felt like I was in the way and I never wanted people to go the extra mile for me. I never realized how much I was doing that until I started doing adaptive sports. When I was around peers, it turned into something else, where I felt free.