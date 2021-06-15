BC Hockey League Announces 54 Game Schedule Starting in October – Trail Daily Times





The BC Hockey League has announced its plans for next season. The league released its 2021-22 schedule on June 7 with a return to near-normal, with BCHL teams playing 54 games, slightly less than the 58 games of pre-pandemic times. Training camps will begin later than usual, opening in mid-September instead of late August, with the puck drop for the first regular season game on Friday, October 8 and playoffs set to start on March 25. “We are excited to turn the page and compete again for a Fred Page Cup in 2021-’22,” said BCHL Deputy Commissioner Steven Cocker. “Now that our schedule is out, players and fans alike will have the opportunity to look ahead to key dates and get excited for our 60th anniversary season.” The Trail Smoke Eaters open their season against the Cranbrook Bucks at Cranbrook on October 8 and return to Trail the following day for the home opener, October 9. Trail kicks off the season with 10 games in October, including the October 20-24 BCHL Showcase in Chilliwack, where they face the Surrey Eagles and Chilliwack Chiefs. The Smoke Eaters will play eight games in November, but they’ll go many miles with a two-game set in Prince George vs. the Spruce Kings on November 5 and 6, then end the month with a trip to Vancouver Island, 19-21 November, for games against Coquitlam, Nanaimo and Powell River. The Smokies will play eight games in December, including four against the Bucks. Then 10 games in January and February, and eight in March with the majority against their opponents from the conference. Trail will conclude his regular season against the Merritt Centennials at the Trail Memorial Center on March 16, before traveling to Wenatchee for two games against the Wild on March 18-19. The BCHL Road Show is scheduled for February 19-20, details to follow. The upcoming schedule will see a return to interdivision play barring any changes to BC’s current health restrictions. Read: Smoke Eaters alumni rank high in 2021 NHL Draft [email protected]

