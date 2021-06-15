Napa Valley Cricket Club go 1 and 1 to start 2021





The Napa Valley Cricket Club (NVCC) has played two games on the road and has been back in the practice nets to return to competitive play in their 10th season.

With all playing members vaccinated, the club began net practice at Newton’s Law of Fitness in early May, giving many members the chance to shake off the cobwebs after more than 18 months without cricket. The Nets sessions continue weekly, every Tuesday from 7pm. The club’s first league game was against longtime rival Marin Cricket Club, where the NVCC played against their social team on Saturday, May 22. It was the first of three games scheduled between the clubs for 2021, with NVCC running out of easy winners. With Club Captain Brendan Helme unavailable due to the birth of his daughter the night before, NVCC was captained that day by New Zealander Bernie Peacock, who led the team well in their first appearance of 2021.

After losing the toss, NVCC was asked to bowl first and Peacock threw the ball to Adersh Maqsood to open the bowling. Maqsood repaid Peacock’s trust by taking a wicket with his second ball and another in his third left. The second of Maqsood’s wickets brought Marin CC chairman Nick Lynam to the crease and Lynam was in no mood to give up his wicket. He eventually put up 68 runs off 91 balls and played a calm and steady innings, while on the other side Marin CC batsmen came and went in a steady procession. The bowlers’ choice for NVCC were Karan Grewal and Andrew Healy. Grewal took 4 wickets for 19 runs from 8 overs, including 3 maiden overs, while Healy took 3 wickets for 28 runs from the 5 overs he threw. Remarkably, both bowlers had hat-trick balls and neither were able to repent and take that most coveted accolade for a bowler. Marin CC finished all-out for 145 runs thanks to an excellent field performance with NVCC taking many of their catches with Jake Radloff and Nick Martin in particular showing safe hands.

With the bat, Maqsood laid a solid foundation for the chase, stopping with 50 on the scoreboard for others to hit. Sorabh Das also contributed a healthy 43 including eight fours and NVCC went on to win the match with seven wickets and 13 overs left. Peacock presented the 19 Crimes Man of the Match award to Lynam of Marin CC for his strong performance with the bat.

“It was great to play a game of cricket after all the time we didn’t play a game because of the pandemic,” Peacock said after the game “and it was even better to win our first game back! Marin is always great hosts and the annual run of three games against them is always one of the highlights of our calendar.” Over the Memorial Day weekend, NVCC traveled to Davis to play the Sri Lanka Lions in a 30-over match at Arroyo Park. When NVCC Club Captain Helme won the toss, he chose to field first given the strong bowling setup at his disposal. His decision paid off early on with Bernie Peacock taking a wicket in the first over. That would be all the success NVCC had in the beginning when the Lions showed a strong batting display. Scores of 31, 35, 64 (not out) and 25 made for solid innings for the Lions. NVCC’s next wicket came from the very last ball of Peacock’s six-over spell.

