Washington Football Team experiments with Troy Apke at cornerback





Yes, Troy Apke is still on the Washington Football Team. But he has a new position, it seems. And this position can yield better results. The Washington Football Team entered the 2020 season with a void in free safety, at which point they chose to roll the dice with Troy Apke. The hyper-athletic safety and former fourth-round roster had shown flashes during the off-season, but his outlook quickly deteriorated as the regular season began. At the end of it all, Apke was again demoted to the bench and passed over to special teams ace Deshazor Everett, who was eventually replaced by Jeremy Reaves due to injury. The Washington Football Team kept Apke through the first off-season cuts, but it’s unclear where he will fit into the roster. Washington has since added defensive backs Bobby McCain, Benjamin St-Juste, Darryl Roberts and Darrick Forrest. In addition, the team seems to rank high on Reaves, who flashed as a starter last year, despite his mediocre athleticism. It looks like Apke is on his way, but there is one potential saving grace for the Penn State product: a move to cornerback. It’s a long shot, I admit. But the team seems to see it as a worthwhile endeavor. Apke reportedly drafted at cornerback during mini camp and organized team activities. He mainly played against deep players, but according to Chris Russell, he flashed a little and noticed a deflection of the end zone during the June 9 session. Apke has worn out his welcome for many fans, but his move to cornerback has undeniable advantage. He already tested as a historic athlete on the safety position, but his relative athletic score at cornerback is one of the best ever. If he translates his numbers to the CB position, he comes away with a: RAS of exactly 10. Put more simply, Apke would test as the most athletic CB in history. Apke’s 4.34 40-yard dash and 41.0-inch vertical aren’t unique to him alone, but those 6-foot-1, 205-pound figures make him a special talent. In addition, he also has a 6.56 three-cone on the plate, which refers to otherworldly natural agility. Of course we have walked this road before. Apke’s athleticism helped fuel the hype around him last year, and he returned to his special team role. But at cornerback he can translate better. He doesn’t have to play the whole field and he won’t play such a reactive role. Having less ground could be a good thing for the former Nittany Lion, and a more focused role could let his athleticism shine through. Even taking all this into account, however, Apke is still a chance to make the roster. His position is suspicious after last season, and now he is behind at least five cornerbacks on the depth chart. His off-season flashes have no doubt been accompanied by similar hiccups. And while athletics is important to cornerbacks, one cannot survive on athletics alone. At this point it is an uphill battle for Apke. But his move to cornerback deserves further attention, if nothing else.

