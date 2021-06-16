Flyers Oskar Lindblom wins Bill Masterton Trophy





The Philadelphia Flyers have won something for their 2020-21 season… well, one player has. Oskar Lindblom won the Bill Masterton Trophy on Tuesday as the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. In December 2019 Lindblom was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer (Ewings sarcoma). His season ended immediately and the hockey world surrounded the Flyers winger with support. Just months later, he was able to ring the bell at the Abramson Cancer Center at Pennsylvania Hospital, signaling that his cancer treatments were complete and that he was on his way to a full recovery. And less than two months after that, he was back on the ice in the middle of a playoff series against the New York Islanders in Sept. A remarkable comeback for a player who played a central role in the team last season. After coming back from his diagnosis and recovery, Lindblom played 50 games and earned 14 points in his supporting role. Lindblom is the fourth member of the Flyers to win the Masterton. Ian Lapierre (2011), Tim Kerr (1989), and Bobby Clarke (1972) have earned credit as members of this organization. This season, San Jose Sharks legend Patrick Marleau was named a finalist for still playing into old age, passing Gordie Howe for the record ever played in NHL games, and Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba was the third finalist for continuing his presence as a co-founder of the Hockey Diversity Alliance and influencing his local community off the ice. At least something nice has come as a result of the Philadelphia Flyers 2020-21.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos