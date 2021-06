The Athletic picks an Ohio state soccer player as a top 35 breakthrough candidate

Every year it seems we get one or two Ohio state soccer players taking their game to the next level. Some we see coming (Chase Young), others appear out of nowhere and become a household name (Malik Hooker). As we head into the 2021 season, rest assured that there will be plenty of so-called breakout players, not just on the Buckeye squad, but across the entire college football landscape. One of our favorite writers to follow is The Athletics Bruce Feldman, and he’s shared his thoughts on who he sees rising and becoming a star this fall. In his piece, he selected a player from the state of Ohio that he considers to be one of the top 35 breakthrough candidates for 2021. Can you guess who that could be? NEXT The Ohio State Player Will Most Likely Break Out in 2021 No. 7 Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba Nov 21, 2020; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs while defended by Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jaylin Williams (23) during the second quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports What Feldman Says About Smith-Njigba Coaches within the program feel like the 6-foot, 197-pound sophomore from Texas is their next, as in, their next stud wide in the pipeline that feels like he’s only getting really excited now. Make no mistake, it will mainly be Garrett Wilson and Chris Olaves’ show in 2021, but good luck to the defense trying to cover Smith-Njigba with a safety. He’s just too slick and slippery for that. He’s also gotten a lot stronger in a year after catching 10 passes for 49 yards and one TD in 2020. He is said to be a very physical blocker and will add the grit and toughness to the perimeter that OSU will have in a few years. suffered with Terry McLaurin and Parris Campbell. NEXT What we say about Smith-Njigba The skinny on Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba WATCH: Kyle McCord connects with Jaxon Smith-Njigba one-handed TD Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba performs a drill during their NCAA college football practice session on Saturday, October 3, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) What we say All the buzz surrounded No. 1 seeded wide receiver Julian Fleming in the 2020 class, but the coaches knew what they were getting in the underrated, corporate Smith-Njigba. He was a five star prospect in his own right and came out a little more polished than the other major recipients who came to Columbus. He has a great run, is strong, has incredible body control and is a tireless worker. Yes, we agree that he will be a breeding stallion. He may not break out completely in 2021 because of Wilson and Olave, but he will certainly become a key cog in 2022 and beyond.

