England Women forced to play India Test on used T20 men’s cricket ground | England women’s cricket team

England Women have been rejected in their request to play on a new wicket in their test match against India on Wednesday and will instead have to compete on a pitch used for a men’s match last week, a situation explained by the captain, Heather Knight, was labeled as not ideal.

Englands first Test against India for seven years will take place in Bristol on a pitch first used for Gloucestershires T20 Blast match against Sussex last Friday. It will also be the second consecutive Test of housewives to be allocated a used wicket, following the Ashes Englands meeting at Taunton in 2019.

We found out last week, Knight said. We tried to change it, but it was a little too late for that to happen. It’s not ideal, but it is what it is. We had to perform as best we could on the wicket that was given.

It is also the second time in three days that the selection of pitches for women’s cricket has been scrutinized. Former England player Alex Hartley of Thunder criticized the choice of a used wicket for her side game against Central Sparks at New Road, Worcester in Saturday’s Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. Hartley labeled the pitch, which had already been used for a four-day Worcestershire County Championship game, as just not good enough.

Quick guide England Women v India likely Test Teams Show England Heather Knight (Captain), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Nat Sciver, Amy Jones, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Georgia Elwiss, Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross. India Mithali Raj (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Punam Raut, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Poonam Yadav. Thanks for your feedback.

Knight was more philosophical. At Taunton there was a lot of talk about the pitch and it didn’t really do much so we had to wait and see how it plays out, she said. Id prefer we play on a new wicket but it’s not something we can change now. We need to get out there and get our heads around playing on the pitch we’ve been given.

The England and Wales Cricket Board issued a statement on Tuesday apologizing for the pitch. We are all disappointed that 37 overs were played on the wicket for the Test match against India, it said. We know England Women deserve a new wicket and we’re sorry we couldn’t provide that in this case.

As the test wasn’t added to the calendar until mid-April, coupled with the lack of available prime grounds, we knew a new TV pitch would be a challenge. We accept that this issue should not have occurred and we will make sure it does not happen in the future.

Despite the pitch, both sides will be eager to get a positive result. The match will be the first element of a points based series played in all three formats identical to those used for the Womens Ashes and while the three ODIs and T20s that follow will each be worth two points is a win worth it in the opening game. four points.

Indias captain Mithali Raj, who last played a Test in 2014, called for the multi-format points-based system to be adopted across all women’s bilateral sets. This is just the beginning, she said. It may also lead to a [womens] Testing World Championships.

England are likely to field at least one Test debutant, batter Sophia Dunkley, although it remains to be seen whether the uncapped Sear Emily Arlott, who was a surprise call-up for the squad last week, can fight her way into the final XI.

Knight herself will be able to add to England’s bowling stocks with her part-time off spin after recovering from a back injury. I’ve been trying a lot this week to build it up and it’s coming out really nicely, she said.

India will be by far the more inexperienced of the two sides, with their most likely XI having four players who have never played a Test.