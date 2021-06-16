2021 USC Football Home Games in Colosseum at full capacity





USC Athletics adheres to the latest guidelines for all home sports events

John McGillen/USC Athletics

Football | June 15, 2021 THE ANGELS In agreement with updated public health guidelines, USC home football games at United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum will operate at full capacity of 77,500 seats for the 2021 season, Trojan Athletic Director Mike Bohn announced today (June 15). Bohn also said that for all home sports events, USC will align with the state’s latest guidelines regarding indoor and outdoor live events and performances, as well as guidelines for counties, cities and campuses. “We are beyond excited to welcome the Trojan family back to the Colosseum for the first time since 2019,” said Bohn. “Our home games weren’t the same last year and the matchday experience at the Colosseum is especially special thanks to the fans. Our players and coaches can’t wait to see fans and family in the stands and that energy makes a difference.” maker for us on the field. “For all of our home events, starting with the fall sports football, women’s volleyball, women’s soccer and men’s water polo, we will follow all current guidelines and protocols issued by the state, province, city and campus to create a safe environment for our fans. We thank our fans in advance for their willingness to follow those protocols so that we can all enjoy watching the Trojans.” Specific policies for USC football home game days at the Coliseum and other home sports events will be announced at a later date. Welcome home, Trojans. https://t.co/SK8KMghQaq#Fight on pic.twitter.com/EupX2ciflk USC Football (@USC_FB) June 15, 2021 Bohn also announced that mobile ticketing will be used exclusively at home football matches this season. USC will use technology from partner Paciolan, a leader in ticketing solutions, to enable fans to purchase tickets, receive them via text or email, store them in their mobile wallet and enter the Colosseum with tap-and -go access. These contactless tickets make it safe and easy for fans to attend USC home games. USC will play 7 home football games at the Colosseum in 2021: versus State of San Jose (September 4), Stanford (September 11), State of Oregon (25th of September), Utah (October 9), Arizona (Oct 30), UCLA (November 20) and) BYU (November 27). To make a deposit on USC Football season tickets, please CLICK HERE. Miniplan and some game tickets are on sale in August. For more information about tickets, please call 213-740-GOSC (4672). The 2021 schedules for USC’s other fall sports have not yet been announced. OFFICIAL: The Colosseum will be 100% full this fall! #Fight on USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) June 15, 2021







