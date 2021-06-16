Vaccinated Hoboken residents can use university tennis courts





HOBOKEN, NJ Anyone for tennis?

Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla and Stevens Institute of Technology President Nariman Farvardin announced Tuesday that fully vaccinated Hoboken residents will have access to four tennis courts in Stevens until Aug. 22. More than half of adults in Hoboken are fully vaccinated, according to state figures. READ MORE: Keep Masking, Say Some Hoboken Companies

Hoboken residents over the age of 18 can access the tennis courts on the north side of campus between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., Friday through Sunday. Access to the tennis courts is subject to proof of residency and vaccination certificate.

The CDC has said people can consider themselves “fully vaccinated” and protected beschermd two weeks after their last shot. Vaccines are not yet available for children under 12 years of age. “Thanks to Hoboken’s strong partnership with Stevens, our fully vaccinated residents now have access to Stevens tennis courts during the summer,” Mayor Bhalla said. “This is another way Hoboken provides additional recreational opportunities for our residents, and I thank President Farvardin and his team for working together to make this possible.”

Hoboken residents who wish to register to use the tennis courts must first register at http://www.hobokennj.gov/stevenstennis, and provide contact information, government identification, or utility bill including a Hoboken address and proof of complete vaccination. The form is then processed by the city, with a city approval email required before collecting the required Stevens Visitor ID card.

After receipt of the approval email, the ID card can be picked up at the reception of the Schaefer Athletic Center, from Monday to Thursday between 10:00 and 20:00 and on Fridays between 10:00 and 18:00. The Schaefer Athletic Center reception is located on the Stevens campus, in the main lobby of the building and accessible only through the main entrance. Parking and time limits Please note that there is no on-campus parking for those using the tennis courts. All rules posted on the tennis court must be observed. When the courts are full, a time limit of one hour applies. Patrons may not throw open the door to the courts or allow other persons in the courts. All tennis players must swipe to the facility themselves. Anyone who breaks these rules will lose court privileges for the rest of the summer. Don’t miss the latest Hoboken news alerts when they’re announced, or get a free daily newsletter with local news every morning. Sign up here with your preferences. Do you have any news? Email [email protected] Do you have photos? Include the photographer’s express written permission to use them. To be the first to receive free news alerts with the latest news in your city, or to receive a free local newsletter every morning, sign up for Patch breaking news alerts or daily newsletters.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos