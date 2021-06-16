Country Carnival Table Tennis Competition Held at Murray Bridge | The Murray Valley Standard





From all over South Australia came 74 participants, conquered and competed. +14 All photos by William Bailey. Players from Port Lincoln, Whyalla, Riverlands, Barossa and Light, Murray Bridge, Victor Harbor and Mount Gambier took part in the Country Carnival Table Tennis Competition to test their skills against the very best. The competition was held at the Showgrounds Pavillion in Murray Bridge from Saturday, June 12 to Sunday, June 13. There were 19 participants from Murray Bridge, all ranging from A to C class. Saturday was all about competition in team play, and on Sunday emphasized singles competition, allowing players to show all their strengths. The competition will be played continuously from 8:00 AM to 8:30 PM on Saturday and the same start time on Sunday with a finish at 6:30 PM. Murray Bridge won the Men’s B Grade Teams Shield with Josh Bennier, Kyle Nixon and Colin Nuske. Des Short had quite a performance weekend as he took tenth place in the A-class men’s teams against 26 other top competitors. He followed that up with a Runner Up in over 60 men’s singles. Short then teamed up with Colin Nuske to win the Over-70 Combined Doubles and teamed up with Shane Denman to finish second in the Over-40 Men’s Doubles. Laurette Norton took the number one top woman in the A-class women’s teams. Norton lost only one of her nine matches. She also won the Open Ladies Singles and the Over 40s Women’s Singles. WELL DONE: Laurette Norton took the number one top woman in the A-class women’s teams. Shaun Farley won the 18-39 singles. Ashley Vardon won the C class Women’s Singles and was also second in the B Women’s Singles. Vardon then teamed up with Angela Vardon to take second in the Women’s B Doubles. Kyle Nixon was second in the men’s B single. Murray Bridge and District Table Tennis Association’s Laurette Norton said it was an excellent day out of competition and players were able to test their skills against the best competition the state had to offer. “Almost 400 games of table tennis were played every match day,” Norton said. “It was a great day out for everyone involved.” Subscribe to the FREE Murray Valley Standard newsletter delivered to your inbox every Monday at 12:30 PM.







