Chicago Cubs Fans Love David Ross While Yankees Fans Curse Aaron Boone





Ever since the Marquee Network was forced on Chicago Cubs fans, I’ve found myself watching more games from other teams than ever in my life. Watching the Yankees-Blue Jays game on Tuesday night, I was struck by the blatant frustration with New York manager Aaron Boone. The only club among the Yankees in the AL East standings? The Baltimore Orioles, who are generally regarded as the worst team in Major League Baseball at 22-43. Suffice it to say that the Bronx Bombers are not OK to be mentioned in the same breath as the O’s – they shouldn’t be – but their playing remains uninspired to say the least. Where to blame? Well, for most Yankees fans, it’s at the feet of manager Aaron Boone, who challenged his team to play better into the week when he spoke to the media. “We’re going to find out what character we’re made of,” said Boone vertelde ESPN. “We are clearly in incredibly difficult times. We’ve been dealing with it all season. And we’re going to find out what we’re made of and if we’re the team we think we are. It doesn’t get any easier as we have to go to Buffalo and play against a great attacking club in Toronto [on Tuesday]. And we have to step it up. Period of time.” During Tuesday’s game, the YES Network Yankees GM Brian Cashman showed his support for his manager. But that won’t last long if the team continues to struggle. As a Cubs fan, I found it particularly interesting for several reasons. It’s clear that Boone has a special place in Yankees lore, cementing his place in fans’ hearts forever (at least he hoped). Chicago manager David Ross is one of the most beloved former Cubs of all time. The reserve catcher embraced his role as a key veteran on the 2016 World Series team and never looked back. He rode off the field after Game 7 on the shoulders of his teammates, several of whom now skipper for him. After working for ESPN for a few years, I joined Dancing with the stars and performing some duties in the Cubs front office, Ross ended up succeeding his former manager, Joe Maddon, on the North Side. He impressed in the first year, with Chicago jumping to a 13-3 start before moving to a divisional crown in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Chicago Cubs: David Ross excels where Aaron Boone falls flat This year, he has masterfully managed one of the best bullpens in all of baseball, and his team has gone from confident sellers to probable buyers approaching next month’s trade deadline. This has only made him more popular with fans who now appreciate not only what he has done for the club as a player, but now also for his work in the dugout. Meanwhile, Boone’s days for sure to feel numbered. It goes to show that whatever your relationship or history with an organization, once you’ve put on the manager’s hat, all that matters is success. Without it, your political capital will quickly wither, leaving you in the unenviable position of receiving criticism from the same media and fans that once cheered you on. Right now, the Cubs are exceeding expectations and the Yankees are falling far behind. That’s it long and short. Let’s hope Ross doesn’t endure the same kind of hostility from the Wrigley faithful as Boone is currently receiving in the Big Apple.

