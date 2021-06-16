Delhi Capitals’ hilarious ‘Lagaan’ meme with Rishabh pants. See picture





Rishabh Pant is known for playing unorthodox cricket shots.© Twitter/BCCI



Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals (DC) shared a hilarious meme featuring their star wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant and the Oscar-nominated Bollywood film ‘Lagaan’ on the film’s 20th anniversary. DC’s official Twitter handle posted a photo comparing a character in the film – the astrologer Guran – to Pant, due to Guran’s unorthodox hitting style. The photo read: “#20YearsOfLagaan, a bold legacy lives on #Lagaan @RishabhPant17.” Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, ‘Lagaan’ was a cricket match where unorthodox players took the field against an English side. The same unorthodox nature of the punching was compared to Pant’s daring reverse scoop against James Anderson. #20YearsOfLagaan, a bold legacy lives on #Lagaan @RishabPant17 pic.twitter.com/7d6M7KuDug Delhi Capitals (Stay at home. Wear double masks) (@DelhiCapitals) June 15, 2021 The film, which was nominated for Oscars, is 20 years old today. It had a great cast with Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh as lead characters. Film veterans Rajesh Vivek, Pradeep Rawat, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Rajendra Gupta, Raghubir Yadav and British actors Paul Blackthorne and Rachel Shelley. Delhi Capitals picked up where they left off in IPL 2020 and showed some great performances this season. Led by Pant, they finished at the top of the table before the tournament was suspended due to raging COVID-19 cases in the bio bubble. promoted DC finished with six wins out of eight games played. Pant finished with 213 runs in eight games. He scored those runs with a healthy strike rate of 131.48 and an average of 35.50. Pant was named in the 15-man squad announced today for the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand that starts on June 18 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Topics mentioned in this article







