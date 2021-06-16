Wareham girls tennis beats Apponequet to win SCC championship





The Wareham girls’ tennis team defeated Apponequet 4-1 on Tuesday to complete the regular season 8-0 and capture the South Coast Conference championship. BrooklynBindas in first singles and Olivia Powers and Mackenzie Brodley in first doubles finished the regular season undefeated after Bindas Apponequets defeated Maya Fontinha 6-1, 6-0 and Brodley and Galhardo defeated Sophia Fernandes and Megan Lenza 6-1, 4 -6, 6-0. On second basehits, Saige Galhardo suffered only one loss all season and was a key part of the win over Apponequet, the school from which she switched to Wareham two years ago. She defeated Apponequets Devon Bolt 6-1, 6-2 while the second doubles team of Allison Sciaraffa and Giuliana LHomme defeated Abby Lekz and Jess Vachen 6-1, 6-3. Apponequet’s lone win came on the third basehit, with Ally Czapiga beating Fredi Gakidis 6-2, 6-4. Fairhaven 5, Seekonk 0 The Blue Devils (7-1) have won the singles action with victories of No. 1 Kaydin Pinto (6-0, 6-2), No. 2 Elizabeth DaCunha (6-0, 6-0) and No. 3 Sabrina Zheng ( 6-2, 6-0). The first doubles team of Michelle Zhang and Mindy Zhang won 6-1, 6-2, while Shanti Furtado and Olivia Darmofal were winners 6-2, 6-2 at number 2. GIRLS LACROSSE GNB Voc-Tech 14, Old Colony 7 Diana Jesus made five saves while Koral Medeiros had six saves for the Bears, who were led offensively by Nicolle Rosales (three goals), Katie Winterson (three goals), Kara Ferreira (two goals), Mareena Arruda (two goals), Alannah Paiva (two goals). ), Ivy Lugo (goal), Shannon Hartford (goal) and Julia Hartford (goal), GIRLS FOLLOW Somerset Berkley 98, Apponequet 28 Dighton-Rehoboth 84, Apponequet 27 Maggie Gallagher won the mile (6:03) ahead of Apponequet (2-3) against both Somerset Berkley and Dighton-Rehoboth, while Celeste Vargast was first in the javelin throw (80) against the Raiders. Dartmouth 68, Durfee 65 Dartmouth (4-0) took victories from Kyleigh Wheaton in the 100 hurdles (17.2), triple jump (33-0.5) and high jump (5-00), Hannah Wheelden in the shot put (33-8) and discus ( 76 -8), Kate Smith in the 400 hurdles (77.1), Madison Stott in the 400 (64.8), Audrey Morin in the 800 (2:39.0) and the 4×400 (4:32.3) team of Stott, Nicole Sylvain, Morin and Serena Carnes. SEC Championship Dartmouth finished second in the SEC Championship with 96 points. Brockton won it 101. Dartmouth took victories over Kyleigh Wheaton in the 400 hurdles (69.5), triple jump (34-6) and high jump (4-10), Mia Clark in the mile (5:26.4), Madison Stott in the 200 (17.5) and Hannah Wheelden in the shot put (35-8.25). FOLLOW BOYS Apponequet 84.5, Somerset Berkley 51.5 Apponequet 83, Dighton Rehoboth 51 The Lakers (4-1) defeated Somerset Berkley and Dighton-Rehoboth behind some strong performances. Against both teams, Apponequet defeated Jackson Gagnier in the javelin throw (123-10), 400 hurdles (69) and 110 hurdles (17.9), Liam Dow in the discus throw (101-6), Aiden Lehane in the triple jump (36 -2, 25), Ayden Fournier in the mile (4:55) and Jacob Jope in the 400 (55.6). Against the Raiders, Lehane took first in the long jump (18-10) and 200, while Logan Miller won the high jump and Eoin Gallagher took first in the 800 (2:22). Lucas Quinn won the 2 mile against the Falcons. BOYS TENNIS Fairhaven 5, Seekonk 0 The Blue Devils (5-3) won singles from No. 1 Adam Powers (6-2, 6-2), No. 2 Ethan Gomes (6-2, 6-1) and No. 3 Coby Yin (6- 3, 6- 1). Fairhaven also won the first double with Issac Petruski and Adin Monroe (6-2, 6-3) while Adam Leidhold and Liam Reynolds won number 2 6-3, 6-4. Apponequet 5, Wareham 0 The Lakers (7-1) won singles against No. 1 Colin Belmore 6-0, 6-0 over Nate Wiley, No. 2 Nathan Belmore 6-0, 6-0 over Seamus Braley and No. 3 Corey Swenson 6 – 0.6-0 on Alex Burdick. Apponequet’s first doubles team of Eldan Kendall and Tate Campeau defeated Alex Lambert and Freddie Rosen 6-2, 6-0, while Connor Swartz and Jason Demers were 6-3, 6-0 winners over Malachi Samuels and Cole Berriqult at number 2.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos