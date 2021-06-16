Cheshire High hires 2015 grad, Kya ODonnell, as new hockey coach

Kya ODonnell started her hockey career in the eighth grade. At the time, it was a new sport that she picked up after moving to Cheshire from Waterbury.

Now, 10 years later, she returns to the sport to become the next head coach at her alma mater: Cheshire High.

I knew it was something I loved being a part of in high school and I knew it was definitely something I wanted to be a part of again, ODonnell said.

Cheshire announced the appointment of ODonnell on Monday afternoon.

We are delighted to have Kya join our coaching staff, said Steve Trifone, Cheshire director of athletics. As a Cheshire High alumni, she was part of the rich history and success of our hockey program. She is eager to give to the program that has given her so much.

ODonnell, now 24, graduated from Cheshire in 2015 and will replace Eileen Wildermann as the program’s head coach after Wildermann resigned from his position earlier in March. Wildermann coached ODonnell during her four years with the Rams.

I’ve seen what Elieen has done, I’ve seen everything she’s accomplished and I think in the last few days it’s really starting to get used, like these are some big shoes to fill, ODonnell said. It’s surreal to know that I have the chance to do the same as her and she just paved such an incredible path for me.

In Cheshire, ODonnell was a three-sport athlete in hockey, basketball and lacrosse. She was named an All-State, All-Area, and All-Conference roster in hockey and helped the Rams win the 2011 Class L state title, along with three consecutive SCC titles from 2011 to 2013. The Rams went 10-0 in the regular season in three of ODonnells four years in Cheshire.

Just being on that team alone in high school, the culture and the family unit that was constantly around me was just something I didn’t have in a lot of teams I was part of, she said. It’s just something I can’t forget and something I want to be a part of more and more. Once this position opened up, I had a feeling that this is a team that I know will have so much heart and soul in everything.

ODonnell also helped lead the Rams lacrosse program to three consecutive SCC titles in the 2012-2014 regular season. In 2012, the Rams were the runner-up to Greenwich in Class L state title game.

There will be a learning curve for her anyway if she just gets into the role, but if she knows the climate, knows the traditions, knows the kind of student athletes we have I think it will just help her get in first to come. year-old coach, Trifone said.

ODonnell played collegiate hockey at Southern Connecticut State from 2015 to 2017. As a sophomore, the forward/midfielder finished second on the team with four goals on the season after starting in 13 of the team’s 18 games. Instead of playing her senior year, she was an assistant head coach for the hockey and lacrosse programs at Hamden Hall Country Day School.

She graduated from Southern in 2019 with a degree in psychology and spent nine months with the Peace Corps in the Philippines before returning home to Connecticut early due to the pandemic. ODonnell currently works as a legislative assistant at the capital.

When the Cheshire preseason kicks off in August, ODonnell said she’s most looking forward to meeting her new athletes and teaching them how to take risks and learn how to become the best versions of themselves both on and off the track. field.

I really hope I can show them how dedicated and passionate I am about this and helping these girls grow, not just as athletes, but as people. That’s the point of being in this position, she said. Of course you want to win competitions, you want these girls to learn new skills, but in the end I want the parents to know that I am advocating for these girls to find and use their voice because after high school that is all you university can do is just speak for yourself and advocate for yourself.

