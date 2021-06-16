Some clubs in Kolkata are resuming operations today, others to complete remediation, staff vaccination first | Kolkata News







Tolly Club would be one of the first to reopen its restaurants, bars and sports activities from June 16. Some other clubs will also reopen from Wednesday, but others have decided to reopen in a few days after the workers’ remediation and vaccinations have been completed. KOLKATA: The city’s main clubs are poised to reopen their restaurants and bars, along with some sports activities, according to the state government’s easing guidelines.Tolly Club would be one of the first to reopen its restaurants, bars and sports activities from June 16. Some other clubs will also reopen from Wednesday, but others have decided to reopen in a few days after the workers’ remediation and vaccinations have been completed. Calcutta Club also reopens with sports activities and restaurant and bars, said Food Subcommittee Chairman Pradeep Neemani. However, Calcutta Rowing Club and Lake Club will resume operations after a few days. New-age club Eastern Metropolitan Club will open Monday, while Princeton will resume operations on its own from June 16. RCGC will open again from June 16, but only with sports activities. Sources in Excise told TOI that according to the directions, the bars and restaurants here may also operate from 12 noon to 8 p.m.

CEO of Tolly Club, Anil Mukherjee said it will reopen with golf and tennis as per government directive from tomorrow. We also open restaurants and bars according to state guidelines, he added. RCGC also plans to restart golf and other sports activities such as tennis, table tennis, snooker and bowling. We will gradually restart all sports activities, added RCGC committee member Titoo Baweja. But he added that bars and restaurants will open after some time. Our problem is how the staff will come, he added.

Calcutta Rowing Club secretary Chandan Roychowdhury said club bars and restaurants would open after all precautions were taken. We have already vaccinated most of our employees and the rest will be vaccinated as well. The members who come will need to be vaccinated, he added. Lake Club joint secretary Subrata Guha said it will open restaurants and bars from Friday (June 18) after remediation activities. All employees have already been vaccinated. The members who come must be vaccinated at least once, he added. The secretary of the Eastern Metropolitan Club, Sanjib Ghosh, said it would reopen next week. We will complete the vaccination of our employees this week, he added. Sanjay Karmakar, manager (operation) of Princeton Club said it will reopen sports activities and bar cum restaurants from Wednesday. We have already vaccinated our employees, he added.

Incidentally, in recent weeks the city’s main clubs have begun on-site vaccination for members and their extended families, along with club staff. It was founded by the likes of Tolly Club and later most of the leading clubs joined in. They include Calcutta Rowing Club, Lake Club, ILSS, Eastern Metropolitan Club along with others.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos